Waterloo- After going 3-0 on Friday, the Waverly-Shell Rock boys wrestling team was looking to take home some hardware.
Waverly-Shell Rock vs Ankeny
The Go-Hawk's day started off with Zane Behrends beating Kinnick Vos by a 6-0 decision during the 132 lb match.
In 138 lbs, Ryder Block was quick with the pin, taking down Ely Royer in just 45 seconds to put W-SR ahead 9-0.
Bas Diaz kept the Go-Hawk momentum going with a fall in the second period as the time was winding down over Ben Hansen.
Ethan Bibler was the first W-SR wrestler to lose during the 152 lb match after an 11-3 major decision loss.
Zander Wedemeier got the Go-Hawks back on the board with a tough 4-0 decision win over Michael Rose.
Robert Poyner battled and came away with a 5-1 decision win over Teagen Peiffer during the 170 lb match.
Cole Thompson had a tough match against Xander Kenworthy and lost by fall early in the third period.
McCrae Hagarty was dominate in his opening match on Saturday, winning by fall in just 59 seconds over Cade Bennethum.
Tyler Gast battled throughout the 220 lb bout, but eventually lost by a 10-6 decision to Will Hinrichs.
Jake Walker got the Go-Hawks six points with a pin over Joseph Kingston in 1:51.
Ryker Graff worked his way through the 113 lb match and came away with a 4-0 decision win over Truman Folkers.
During the 120 lb match, Alex Hornyak forced it to overtime, but suffered a head injury almost immediately and was forced to medical forfeit to JJ Maihan due to a cut and possible concussion.
In the final match against the Hawks, Sam Hornyak lost by a 9-2 decision to Leo Perez Perez.
W-SR was able to hold on for a 36-28 win in the round robin championship pod.
Waverly-Shell Rock vs Don Bosco
The Go-Hawks had a tough matchup against perennial wrestling powerhouse, Don Bosco, in the second round.
Block kicked off the match with a bang, playing with his opponent and coming away with a 22-7 tech fall win over Myles McMahon.
Diaz continued his strong season with a 7-3 decision win over second ranked Kaiden Knaack in the 145 lb match.
Bibler dropped his second match of the day, a 4-0 decision to Kyler Knaack.
Wedemeier struggled again, losing by fall in 1:25 to Andrew Kimball.
Poyner got W-SR back in the win column with a 7-4 decision win over Jacob Thiry.
Thompson was unable to secure a win, losing by a 10-0 major decision to Landon Fernandez.
Gast qualified for the 195 lb weight class and wrestled there against Don Bosco. Gast was able to win by fall in the second period over Emerson Hahn.
Hagarty moved up to 220 lbs and was tasked with the defending 2022 1A state champion at the 220 lb weight class, Jared Thiry. Hagarty had no issue at all and dominated the whole six minutes. He was able to come away with a 6-1 decision victory.
"I knew that their [Don Bosco] 220 pounder was good," Hagarty said. "I've wrestled him in practice before so I knew that we could win at 195 pounds, so I knew that we could get points out of it either way. It was just a beneficial thing for our team."
Walker followed Hagarty's impressive performance with one of his own. Throughout the match against Mack Ortner, Walker was able to get a key takedown toss and came away with a 3-2 decision win.
In 113 lbs, Graff was dominant the entire time and came away with a 20-5 tech fall win over Cole Frost to put W-SR ahead 28-19.
Alex Hornyak was out for the day and the 120 lb division was forfeited.
Sam Hornyak made up the lost six points with a pin over Payton Regenold in 4:31.
Behrends closed out the win over Ty Christensen by major decision, 13-1.
W-SR came away with a 38-25 win over the two-time defending 1A state champions.
Waverly-Shell Rock vs Osage
Osage brought out a different wrestler at 145 lbs than its previous two matches and Block kicked off the match with a pin over Darren Adams in 3:59.
Diaz battled throughout his match against Tucker Stangel, but Stangel was able to get a takedown in the closing seconds to secure the 4-3 decision win over Diaz.
Bibler was unable to secure his first win of the day, and lost to Chase Thomas by 11-5 decision.
Poyner's match against Max Gast went into overtime, but Poyner wasted no time in ending things. Poyner laid out for a takedown to secure the 6-4 victory.
Thompson lost by fall to Nick Fox in 1:39 during the 170 lb match.
Hagarty was bumped back down to wrestle at 195 lbs and dominated Cole Jeffries, pinning Jeffries in just 18 seconds.
Caden Wetherell stepped in for his first match of the day and battled throughout the entire match. Wetherell ended the match with a 1-0 decision loss to Barrett Muller.
Walker was strong in his final match, beating Mac Muller by an 11-3 major decision.
Graff needed a strong showing with forfeits in the 106 and 120 lb division. Graff stepped up to the challenge and came away with a fall over Garrett Tusler in 1:54.
Now trailing 27-25, Sam Hornyak needed to have a strong showing, but was unable to and lost by a 15-4 major decision.
Behrends also lost by major decision, 15-4 to Anders Kittelson.
In the final match of the tournament, Braxten Westendorf was able to win by fall in 3:12, but W-SR lost the match 35-31.
With three teams having one loss in the championship bracket, the championship was decided on a tiebreaker, giving Osage the tournament win and W-SR finishing in second place.
Although the Go-Hawks didn't meet the expectations that were set, the tournament was not without lessons for the team.
"I think it's just a learning process for our team especially," Hagarty said. "We didn't get exactly what we wanted, but now we have to work for it. We have to work to get better, we have to work to get to the next place."
Results from Friday's matches
Waverly-Shell Rock vs Assumption, Davenport
120 Alex Hornyak (Waverly-Shell Rock) over Gavin Marietta (Assumption, Davenport) TF 21-3 5.0 0
126 Derrick Bass (Assumption, Davenport) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 0 6.0
132 Cadyn Wild (Assumption, Davenport) over Zane Behrends (Waverly-Shell Rock) Dec 6-1 0 3.0
138 Ryder Block (Waverly-Shell Rock) over Mikey Kersten (Assumption, Davenport) Fall 2:30 6.0 0
145 Bas Diaz (Waverly-Shell Rock) over Michael Macias (Assumption, Davenport) Dec 7-2 3.0 0
152 Colton Pilgrim (Assumption, Davenport) over Ethan Bibler (Waverly-Shell Rock) Fall 2:51 0 6.0
160 Zander Wedemeier (Waverly-Shell Rock) over Kaleb Kreinbring (Assumption, Davenport) Fall 3:47 6.0 0
170 Robert Poyner (Waverly-Shell Rock) over Dru Diaz (Assumption, Davenport) TF 18-2 5.0 0
182 Chase Diaz (Assumption, Davenport) over Cole Thompson (Waverly-Shell Rock) Dec 4-2 0 3.0
195 McCrae Hagarty (Waverly-Shell Rock) over Joe Gassen (Assumption, Davenport) Fall 1:15 6.0 0
220 Tyler Gast (Waverly-Shell Rock) over Rhett Schaefer (Assumption, Davenport) Dec 3-1 3.0 0
285 Jake Walker (Waverly-Shell Rock) over Maverick Kindred (Assumption, Davenport) Fall 1:12 6.0 0
106 Brody Buhman (Assumption, Davenport) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 0 6.0
113 Ryker Graff (Waverly-Shell Rock) over Sean Kersten (Assumption, Davenport) Fall 1:05 6.0 0
Final: 46-24 W-SR win.
Waverly-Shell Rock vs Valley, West Des Moines
126 Nate Bierma (Valley, West Des Moines) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 0 6.0
132 Zane Behrends (Waverly-Shell Rock) over Clay Youngdale (Valley, West Des Moines) Dec 4-0 3.0 0
138 Ryder Block (Waverly-Shell Rock) over Carter Streasick (Valley, West Des Moines) Fall 2:21 6.0 0
145 Bas Diaz (Waverly-Shell Rock) over Owen Walker (Valley, West Des Moines) Fall 3:30 6.0 0
152 Ethan Bibler (Waverly-Shell Rock) over Jahkari Clark (Valley, West Des Moines) Fall 1:50 6.0 0
160 Cinsere Clark (Valley, West Des Moines) over Zander Wedemeier (Waverly-Shell Rock) Dec 5-1 0 3.0
170 Mason Wray (Valley, West Des Moines) over Robert Poyner (Waverly-Shell Rock) Fall 2:15 0 6.0
182 Cole Thompson (Waverly-Shell Rock) over Linkin Monson (Valley, West Des Moines) Dec 7-1 3.0 0
195 Tyler Gast (Waverly-Shell Rock) over Bret Scheffler (Valley, West Des Moines) Fall 3:18 6.0 0
220 McCrae Hagarty (Waverly-Shell Rock) over Chase Hutchinson (Valley, West Des Moines) Fall 1:11 6.0 0
285 Jake Walker (Waverly-Shell Rock) over Jacob Mohler (Valley, West Des Moines) Fall 3:16 6.0 0
106 Jase Brumfield (Valley, West Des Moines) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 0 6.0
113 Ryker Graff (Waverly-Shell Rock) over Kash Kiner (Valley, West Des Moines) Fall 1:21 6.0 0
120 Alex Hornyak (Waverly-Shell Rock) over Caden Miller (Valley, West Des Moines) Fall 0:23 6.0 0
Final: 54-21 W-SR win