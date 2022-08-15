There are many ways that peers can honor a member of their graduating class who has passed away, and the friends of Tom Burrier chose a golf outing.
Tom Burrier died in a car accident in Virginia on March 13, 2006, at the age of 39. He was a member of Waverly-Shell Rock’s 1985 class.
“Tom had a huge heart,” Kevin Miller, a fellow 1985 graduate, said. “He was in the military and had a nice career there. During his time at W-SR, he was a part of the football team and he was in the choir that won the Prize of Vienna in Austria.”
In his military service, he achieved the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 3 and he was set to graduate with his master’s degree in strategic intelligence in Aug. of 2006.
According to his obituary, he was married to Cathy Burrier and had a son named Zach.
The idea of honoring Tom came at his funeral when a group of his friends, including Miller, had the idea of a golf outing in Waverly every year.
They decided that waiting five years for a class reunion to memorialize their friend was far too long.
“Five years apart was just too long with how unpredictable the world can be,” Miller said.
Instead, the golf outing started the following Aug. and has stayed strong in the 16 years since. Miller credits the closeness of the class as to why the event continues to be celebrated.
“I’m not sure that there is a graduating class that is as close as we are,” Miller said. “Not just our group but the entire class. We hold the outing the first Friday in August and the only year that we have missed was the one due to COVID.”
With the Waverly Municipal Golf Course just a block away from Harlington Cemetery, where Tom is buried, the group had a special tradition to honor him.
“For several years we had put a flag on Tom’s headstone,” Miller said. “As we finished up hole one and went to hole two, we would look up to the cemetery and take a moment and tip our hats towards Tom.”
While the group has moved all across the country, the first Friday in August has remained a day that is circled on their calendars for a get-together.
“While me and a few others have stayed in the Waverly area, others have gone to different states,” Miller said. “There are people in California, Kansas and Wisconsin that still come every year. Tom’s family has come back a few times from Virginia. It means the world to me that these guys come from all across the country to come back to Go-Hawk country to celebrate Tom and spend time with us.”
Tom Kemper came from Kansas, Tim Garner from St. Louis, John Dose from Wisconsin and Trent Cleveland from Peoria joined Kevin Miller, Scott Ramker and Jon Wheeler in Waverly for the event.
While golf is the driving factor that brings everyone to Waverly, it is far from the only activity that the group does during their time together.
“To start, on Thursday we will grill steaks and just talk,” Miller said. “After we are done golfing, we will go to the OP to drink beer and eat pizza to talk some more. We get together to laugh and remember Tom. Golf is just the vehicle that brings us together, it doesn’t matter what we do, we just needed a vehicle to get together.”
The format of picking partners has changed over the years. Originally, they chose their own partner. In recent years, it has moved to throwing a golf ball and picking partners that way.
“It is the highlight of our summer to get together and spend time together,” Miller said. “We have a Claret Jug, which is just a galvanized flower pot, that goes to the winner and their names are etched into it for the next year. The way we pick partners allows us to play with people that we may have not played with before.”
Miller fondly recalled who Tom was as a person.
“Although Tom was small in stature, he could light up a room,” Miller said. “I’m really glad that we are able to get together and do this.”