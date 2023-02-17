DES MOINES- Waverly-Shell Rock is making strides to add another trophy to their extensive collection.
Ryker Graff (33-8) was the first semifinalist to wrestle for the Go-Hawks and he had a tough test against top ranked Dru Ayala from Fort Dodge. Graff was down 4-1, but was able to knot it up at 4-4, before eventually falling in the tie breaker, 5-4.
Zane Behrends (23-16) saw his tournament, and season, end with a 4-2 decision loss to Carlisle's Mason Lucas in the fourth round of the consolation bracket.
At 138 pounds, Ryder Block (44-0) cruised to a pin in the second period over Bondurant-Farrar's Nolan Fellers.
Saturday night's match will be the final one in the Go-Hawk singlet for Block and he is ready for the moment.
"It'll be fun," Block said. "I'm excited, I've been looking forward to it all year. I'm excited for one more match and hopefully get a third state title. Hopefully I put up a lot of points and dominate."
Block's extensive experience in the finals, with this being his fourth time, has yielded a similar feeling to all four of them.
"It feels the same," Block said. "Every year has it's difference and I've been prepared for all of them. This time will be a little different just because it will be my last one. The last time that I wrestle in a Waverly singlet."
Wrestling immediately after Block was Bas Diaz (45-2). Against Ankeny Centennial's Lucas Bruhl, the match went into an ultimate tie breaker and Bas rode out Bruhl to secure his spot in the championship.
"That last overtime, I was thinking this is not the way that I want to lose," Bas said. "I'm not going to let him get out and watch him win. I knew that I was going to get the ride out."
Bas brings out a methodical, slow style of wrestling that is different from some of his teammates.
"I've always been more of a stiff wreslter," Bas said. "I like to stay in my stance a lot and I've been working on opening my stance some more, but that's just been my style since I was a kid."
Over in the consolation bracket, Ethan Bibler (33-15) started off with a 3-2 decision win over Xavier's Ronan Thomas.
In the fifth round, Bibler muscled out a 3-1 sudden victory win over B-F's Jack Lewis to make the semifinals Saturday morning.
At 160 pounds, Danny Diaz (23-0) kept his perfect season, and state title hopes, alive with a 7-1 decision win over Dubuque Hempstead's Josiah Schaetzle.
Battling with a shoulder injury, McCrae Hagarty (42-3) was looking to make it back to the finals and win his third state title.
During the match against Ames' Danarii Mickel, Hagarty's shoulder injury worsened throughout and he would eventually lose by injury default in the tiebreaker.
Caden Wetherell (32-9) saw his dream season end with a 9-3 decision loss to Ankeny's Will Hinrichs.
Jake Walker (42-4) was looking for revenge against Dowling Catholic's Carson Hagen.
He did just that.
Walker got an escape early, then put things out of reach with two takedowns to secure his third trip to the state finals.
"It feels great," Walker said. "I had the experience over him. I didn't know how he was going to come out, but overall I had the experience. I had a better game plan than him. I executed it well, and got the dub."
After losing to Hagen earlier in the year, Walker was hungry and ready for revenge.
"That dude's freaking strong," Walker said. "I had to move my feet on my finishes. His legs are strong. I'm not really sure if those two [points] were out of bounds, but I mean I'll take it."
Walker will see Norwalk's Maddux Borcherding-Johnson who is coming into the match at number one and undefeated.
"It's going to take tremendous effort," Walker said. "We always compete really hard against each other, but I think that our team has the better game plan."
Walker was the final match of the night and got to see his teammates make it to the finals, but he also saw how Hagarty lost and how Mickel reacted to winning off an injury.
"It's a tremendous motivator," Walker said. "Danny got a match back that he lost earlier in the year, seeing Ryder dominate that's always a motivator. [Mc]Crae fought his butt off, it's all heart with that kid. That was a big one for me. I can't let that one slide on a teammate."
The Go-Hawks are currently in first place with 152 points, 24 more than second place Linn-Mar and have all but wrapped up the state title.