On Feb. 20, the W-SR Community Schools Foundation awarded SMART Money Teacher Grants to eight local teachers to enrich their classroom experiences.
The Foundation received 12 grant applications from teachers in the district who requested extra funds to enhance the educational opportunities for students in their classrooms. A subcommittee of seven individuals reviewed the applications, and picked eight to fund.
Foundation board member Roger Wilcox told Waverly Newspapers that one grant that stood out to him in particular was a direct donation from a local parent for Jim Vowels and the high school band program because of the impact that the band had made on their child. The donor wished to remain anonymous.
“Our teachers are making an impact every day and we feel that it’s important that we recognize that impact,” Wilcox said.
The W-SR Community Schools Foundation will be hosting its annual Scholarship Night for the 2023 Senior Class on Tuesday, May 9, at 8 p.m. in the RADA Auditorium at the high school. The public is invited to attend and help the district honor the graduates and recognize their accomplishments.