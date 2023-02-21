Today

Variable clouds with snow showers. High 31F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph.

Tomorrow

Windy. Snow during the morning will mix with sleet and freezing rain at times during the afternoon. High around 30F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulating 3 to 5 inches.