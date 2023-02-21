Waverly- It was never even close.
The game started off with South Tama running a stall offense and took the entire shot clock before taking a shot.
This was something that the Go-Hawks have yet to practice for and experience yet.
"What we did defensively was something that we've never practiced before," head coach Nate Steege said. "I thought the guys did a great job adjusting off a whiteboard and executing the game plan."
Cole Marsh kicked off the scoring 2:30 into the game with a three, his first and only of the game.
The offense started to really click in the first quarter and Luke Frazell ended the first with a coast-to-coast layup to put Waverly-Shell Rock ahead 18-5.
South Tama's attempt to slow down the Go-Hawks was for naught as W-SR took a 33-9 lead late in the second quarter.
Marsh upped his point total to nine points and the Go-Hawks didn't let their foot off the gas with a 51-15 lead as the third quarter horn sounded.
In the fourth quarter with the lead growing, the Go-Hawks were able to put in some subs. Caden Hotz was the benefactor of this, draining two deep balls in the fourth quarter to help push the lead to 61-26.
"It feels good," Hotz said. "I think I was zero for seven before that. It felt good to hit two of them."
W-SR finished off the game with a 64-34 win to advance in the playoffs.
"The thing with kids like that," Steege said. "They don't get a whole lot of recognition, they don't get their name in the newspaper a lot. Those are the guys that make us better in practice. They hit three's all the time in practice. I was really happy for those guys to get out there and show what they can do."
To end the regular season, the Go-Hawks lost against Mount Vernon and it offered some lessons to the coaches and players.
"We learned that we have to play together," Hotz said. "When we get down sometimes, we try to do too much so we have to stick to the basics."
For the coaches, it was a perspective check on the season.
"It made us realize that we couldn't take anything for granted," Steege said. "We learned that a lot of times, effort wins a lot of basketball games. Sometimes, a late season loss doesn't kill you, it lets you refocus."