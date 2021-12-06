The Waverly-Shell Rock dance team grabbed the top spot in Class III Novelty during the Iowa State Dance and Drill Team Association state championships at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
In addition, the team earned a fifth-place finish in Class X pom and fifth place in Class VIII hip-hop. They also earned awards for outstanding community service and distinguished academic achievement.
In a Facebook post, Coach Jori Wade Booth thanked hip-hop choreographer Jay Petersen, pom choreographer Beth Sullivan, and also Morgan Hanneberger, who was referred to as “routine cleaner/hype-girl extraordinaire.”