The Iowa State Dance Team Championship is back and bigger than ever, once again securing its title as the largest high school dance competition in the country.
“We’re thrilled to welcome spectators back to this year’s state championship,” said Andrea Dana, executive director for the Iowa State Dance/Drill Team Association (ISDTA). “Iowa dancers feed off the excitement of their fans. The atmosphere is sure to be electric.”
The ISDTA High School and College State Dance Team and Solo Championship will transpire Dec. 1-3, sticking with the three-day format that premiered last year. The 46th annual competition will see the team and solo championships combined into a three-day marathon.
The Waverly-Shell Rock Dance Team and Color Guard will compete Thursday and Friday of this week.
Taking place at Wells Fargo Arena and Hy-Vee Hall in downtown Des Moines, team competition categories include pom, hip hop, jazz, lyrical, contemporary, military, kick, hoopla, lights, novelty, prop, color guard, all male, co-ed, and show production. Teams and soloists are divided into classes based on school enrollment. They are evaluated and judged by industry professionals from all corners of the United States.
Twenty-two college teams and 247 high school teams make up the nearly 600 routines plus 858 solos that will be performed, making up nearly 36 hours of competition. Teams and soloists earn points for choreography, execution, difficulty and showmanship.
“Our competition judges get to see some of the most innovative and creative choreography coming out of the Midwest,” said Dana.
Performers will take the floor at Wells Fargo Arena and Hy-Vee Hall beginning Wednesday morning, Dec. 1 at 7:30 a.m. and will continue through Friday evening. Entry fee for spectators is $15 per person. Tickets to attend in person and live stream access will be available to pre-purchase mid-November; information will be posted at www.isdtalive.com. Spectators and competitors are not required to wear a mask.
Waverly-Shell Rock Performance Times:
Thursday, Dec. 2
DANCE TEAM SOLOS — HY-VEE HALL C
2:10 PM #S821 Waverly-Shell Rock Makayla Zeschke
2:13 PM #S822 Waverly-Shell Rock Ellie Booth
2:17 PM #S823 Waverly-Shell Rock Lauren Marsh
Friday, Dec. 3
DANCE TEAM — WELLS FARGO ARENA
3:30 PM Class X Pom #533 Facing East
6:33 PM Class III Novelty #574 Facing East
7:38 PM Class VII Hip-Hop #55 Facing West
COLOR GUARD — WELLS FARGO ARENA EAST
10:30 AM #455 Waverly-Shell Rock Color Guard Class III
COLOR GUARD SOLOS — HY-VEE HALL C
5:29 PM #CG305 Deborah Freese
5:32 PM #CG306 Cora Ellingworth
5:36 PM #CG307 Caleb Hein
5:39 PM #CG308 Meredith Ellingworth
5:43 PM #CG309 Gabby Lee
5:46 PM #CG310 Alexis Cheville
A complete list of participating schools and a schedule of performances can be viewed at www.isdtalive.com.
Established in 1976, the Iowa State Dance/Drill Team Association advocates for the sports of dance, drill team and color guard. As a valued leader in the sport of dance, ISDTA cultivates student growth in the art and athleticism of dance. For more information and to see a list of upcoming events, visit www.isdta.net.