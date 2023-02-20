Waverly-Shell Rock’s dance team swept the competitive awards at the Dance Challenge at Western Dubuque Saturday.
And they did so with gusto and style.
The girls earned top honors at the regional event, winning Platinum First Place Large School Varsity Pom, Platinum First Place Large School Varsity Open, First Place Overall Large School Varsity — Novelty and Second Place Overall Large School Varsity — Pom.
Individual students also placed well at the competition. Ellie Booth earned Platinum First Place Large School Varsity Jazz Solo, Third Place Overall; GraciMae Miller earned Second Place Large School Varsity Jazz Solo, Fourth Place Overall; and Nora Schueler received Platinum First Place Large Varsity Lyrical Solo, Fifth Place Overall.
"I am so proud, it has been such a unique year, to have such a young team and for them to earn awards," said Jori Wade-Booth, the coach. "We only have two seniors, Ellie Booth and GraciMae Miller, but they are great leaders, and we have five enthusiastic freshmen."