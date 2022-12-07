he Waverly-Shell Rock Dance Team is state runner-up in the pom category at the Iowa State Dance Team Association (ISDTA) Iowa Dance Championships.
Taking place Friday Dec. 2, the dance team placed third in Class III Novelty, fifth in Class 7 Hip Hop, and received a Division I Rating in Class XI Pom. The team was also awarded the Lois Turnage Outstanding Community Service Award for its volunteer work in the community and a Distinguished Academic Award for having a team GPA of 3.5-4.0.
Senior Ellie Booth received the Kathy Enyart ISDTA Senior Scholarship. Booth also competed with a solo routine and received a Division I rating.
The 2023 Iowa State Dance Team Championships were held at Wells Fargo Arena and Hy-Vee Hall on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 29-30. The contest boasts more than 4,000 participants representing 255 high school dance teams and color guards and 26 Iowa College dance teams. The Iowa competition is the largest of its kind in the nation.
Teams are judged by an expert panel of judges from across the United States. Judge’s scores are based on appearance, choreography, execution, technique and general effect/showmanship. Teams are awarded Division I, II, III ratings along with trophy placements for those teams with the highest point totals.