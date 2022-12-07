he Waverly-Shell Rock Dance Team is state runner-up in the pom category at the Iowa State Dance Team Association (ISDTA) Iowa Dance Championships.

Taking place Friday Dec. 2, the dance team placed third in Class III Novelty, fifth in Class 7 Hip Hop, and received a Division I Rating in Class XI Pom. The team was also awarded the Lois Turnage Outstanding Community Service Award for its volunteer work in the community and a Distinguished Academic Award for having a team GPA of 3.5-4.0.