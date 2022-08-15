On Wednesday, Aug. 10, W-SR DECA was serving food alongside Chick-fil-A to raise money for the W-SR DECA chapter. Food was served in the Fidelity Bank parking lot, with tables set up to accommodate customers. DECA is typically more popular with students who are looking to pursue careers in business or marketing. Students will go to conferences in other states and even compete against one another in individual categories to advance to higher levels.
DECA members Jillian Diercks and Elizabeth Abben spoke about why they chose to have Chick-fil-A come fundraise along with them. Diercks simply said, “I just saw some other school have them come, I think it was New Hampton.” Diercks stated that she had contacted them around the beginning of this year with her ideas. The store was willing to help the program out, and the employees I spoke with were very kind.