Waverly-Shell Rock DECA students have returned from competition at the International Career Development Conference (ICDC) in Atlanta with a medal and a scholarship in hand.
“Shay Doyle made it on stage and earned a medal for his performance in his role play (in Automotive Services Marketing),” said W-SR DECA faculty advisor Ken Burrow. “Mary Carolus earned a travel scholarship from the Marriott Foundation.”
Ten W-SR students competed at the April 23-26 conference with 17,000 other DECA members from across the country, according to Burrow. They were Jacque Schneider, Andrew Cummer, Shay Doyle, Megan Anhalt, Jack Renn, Ellie Booth, Brylee Rupp, Nick Barber, Jenna Keller and Mary Carolus.
“We had a very successful year,” noted Burrow. “We have now had students earn medals the last four years at ICDC, and two of the last four years we have had a student qualify for the finals.”
Student Cummer said he appreciated being able to meet other student leaders at the national conference. “Along with the networking aspect, being able to have the awards ceremony at Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta will serve as a memorable experience,” he wrote to the Waverly Newspaper.
DECA is a student organization that prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools and colleges around the globe.
The international conference followed the February State Development Conference in Des Moines, where W-SR came away with eight state champions and three second-place finishers. They are:
Jacque Schneider (first place, Apparel and Accessories Marketing), Shay Doyle (first place, Automotive Services Marketing), Megan Anhalt (second place, Automotive Services Marketing), Jack Renn (first place, Entrepreneurship), Ellie Booth (first place, Hotel and Lodging Management), Brylee Rupp (first place, Restaurant and Food Service Management), Andrew Cummer (first place, Financial Consulting), Nick Barber (first place, Business Growth Plan), Emma Thompson (first place, Personal Financial Literacy), Jenna Keller (second place, Professional Selling) and Mary Carolus (second place, Quick Serve Restaurant Management).
At W-SR, a total of 25 members competed this year, Burrow said.
A particular highlight of the year was that the student-run business, Go-Hawk on the Go, was DECA Gold Certified. According to Burrow, “Go-Hawk on the Go offers a large selection of hot and cold beverages and snacks throughout the school day to students and staff.”
“This is the highest honor awarded by DECA for a School Based Enterprise and included submitting a 50-page business plan documenting all aspects of the operation,” explained Burrow. “W-SR is one of only three schools in the state with a Gold Certified SBE.”
Credit for leading the gold-certification effort goes to Jacque Schneider and Andrew Cummer, according to Burrow.
Schneider, a senior, reflected on her involvement in the organization in an email. “DECA has provided me with many opportunities,” she said. “Some of those opportunities have included networking with those within our state and outside of our state. I loved DECA, as it has helped me greatly in my career choice.” Schneider intends to go into human resources management.
Another honor for W-SR is that two of its DECA members were selected to be state officers. Cummer served as state VP of Career Development this year, and Booth served as state VP of Marketing. Booth, a junior, was reelected to her state position for next year.
Cummer, a senior, thinks he has benefited from his participation in DECA. “Going into a future career in business management/finance, I feel that I have been able to obtain the skills and knowledge to give me a head start,” he said. “I have also had the privilege of being able to network with students around the world.”
Booth commented, “I was given the chance to help lead members of the whole state of Iowa and help them reach their potential. I was able to plan conferences, lead workshops and network with other members.”
Looking ahead, she said, “As Waverly-Shell Rock’s chapter president, my main goal for DECA next year is to increase membership numbers. I know how important DECA can be for increasing professionalism and development for our future careers.”