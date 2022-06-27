Even the most bitter of rivals can come together to celebrate an important milestone.
On Thursday June 23 the Waverly-Shell Rock and Decorah softball teams came together before their double header in Waverly to recognize the monumental anniversary. Title IX is the federal civil rights law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in any school that receives federal funding.
“It is a very exciting time for us in the history of the passing,” Heather Zajicek, W-SR head softball coach, said. “It has been an honor, with my coaching staff, to educate our young ladies. Some of them have no idea about Title IX so we wanted to use this to educate them and the significance about it. We have had some really great conversations about it."
W-SR has a very unique coaching staff along with Decorah. Both coaching staffs are made up of all women coaches.
“We started these conversations around the end of March. Our coaching staff here is really unique being all female,” Zajicek said. “They [the players] ask why there aren’t more females coaching staffs so we want to show them that coaching is a career for them. Cresco and Waukon also celebrated with their respectful teams.”
After a recording was played that read out the Title IX law, the two teams played a double header.
W-SR had Maya Willey in the starting pitcher’s circle and she started off hot, striking out the side in the first inning.
W-SR went down in order themselves, with no runners getting on base.
Willey forced two pop-ups and a ground ball to keep the Vikings off of the base paths and the scoreboard.
The Go-Hawks got a runner on base first out of the two teams. A hit by pitch to the first batter of the inning got things going. W-SR was unable to get anything out of it, stranding the runner on third.
Willey struck out two more batters in the top of the third to keep Decorah off the base paths yet again.
Kasey Fox both the hitless affair with a single down the third base line. Fox tried to steal second but got caught stealing on the throw from the catcher.
In the top of the fourth inning, Decorah finally broke into the hit and run column with a solo home run to left-center field.
Willey would go on to not allow a run for the rest of the inning making the score 1-0.
Athlete of the Week, Emma Thompson, hit a single to center to get the bottom of the fourth but was stranded at second to end the inning.
A sacrifice fly by Decorah pushed the score to 2-0 with two outs in the fifth. Willey stayed strong in the circle, only allowing the one run and keeping the Go-Hawks in the game.
Kiyarah Karstens came into relief for the Go-Hawks with one out in the top of the sixth. Karstens got two quick outs to get W-SR out of the jam with no damage done.
Fox led the bottom of the sixth off with a single. Mary Carolus got W-SR on the board with an RBI single to make the score 2-1.
Decorah followed that up with a run of their own on a single down the third base line to make it 3-1.
A single to center put the final run on the board and make the final score of the game 4-1.
Despite a 5-11 record, the Go-Hawks are starting to string together wins. Three of their five total wins have come in the last five games alone.
“We have definitely had significant growth,” Zajicek said. “There are no seniors on the squad so we are led by a core group of freshman and sophomores. They have stepped into the roles of leaders. Most of the girls have been on teams that have been successful in other sports but have been in more supporting cast roles. On this team they have had to adjust to being the leader on the team and bringing the experience of success over.”
In between the two games, W-SR softball recognized the youth softball players within the community. With nearly 300 youth athletes participating this year, the future of W-SR softball is looking bright.
There was a raffle as well as pictures being signed by the W-SR players before the second game started.