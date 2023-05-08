The first of anything is always special, but the first game on brand new fields is historic.
With new fields, come new traditions as well for the Waverly-Shell Rock 11-under team.
“The players sing the national anthem to the crowd,” head coach Clint Whitcome said. “It’s something we did last week and we are going to keep doing it. The kids love it, it’s patriotic and it needs to be done.”
Once the game itself started finally, the Go-Hawks wasted no time in getting things going, but Denver was the team to get a “first” on the field.
Denver’s Ryan Reinke was the first hit on the complex, W-SR’s Dom Manning got the first home run, run and RBI, Jhett Diercks and Jackson Miller got the first triple and double, respectively.
Diercks also had a fantastic first night on the mound, getting the first strikeout, three-strikeout inning and the first win, as well, en route to a 14-1 victory for the Go-Hawks.
Game aside, the matchup with Denver was historic and will be a memory that will last the athletes a lifetime.
“For sure the kids were crazy excited,” Whitcome said. “I’m not sure they would use the word, but they felt honored to be the ones that got to break it in. One of my coaches was actually the first to play on the Kiwanis diamonds when they were put in. He remembered that from 50 years ago.”
The excitement to play on the field was palpable for not only the home team, but for Denver as well.
“Denver was thankful that we asked them to play on it,” Whitcome said. “Mikel Johnson [Denver’s head coach] kept saying thank you for having us. This was also their first game ever as a traveling team. The parents and coaches were giddy too. We were excited to see what the turf was like and see what these fields have to offer for the community."
The Cedar Valley Complex has eight fields, a playground, an inclusive field, concessions and bathrooms. These amenities will bring in large tournaments that will not only help the kids, but local businesses as well.
“The youth program is about building up the high school program,” Whitcome said. “I think that this creates more excitement for youth sports, especially our championship field which feels like a higher level field.
“I think they are going to be excited about playing on the fields in the future and I think for Waverly youth sports it’s huge. It’s a huge amount of money that they fused into this, but for the restaurants, gas stations and hotels in the area, once the tournaments come, it could be a huge opportunity.”
As of now, there are no scheduled tournaments for the summer due to the original timeline of the building process. All three levels of the youth baseball and softball teams will be playing on the fields, according to Whitcome. Whitcome also said that there could possibly be tournaments in the fall.