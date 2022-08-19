With week zero upon the state of Iowa, some teams are playing their first games, while others, like Waverly-Shell Rock and Denver, are playing scrimmages.
The two teams have had a scrimmage to start their seasons for the past few years. The game originally was to be played at Denver but rain moved the game to Wartburg College. The scrimmage will start at 4:30 and will run until 6 p.m.
"We want to get through it healthy," Mark Hubbard, W-SR's head coach, said. "We also want to see some kids get a chance to go out and play hard. Making sure we are assignment sound at this point of the year will be key."
W-SR will be having a new quarterback running the offense with Cole Marsh taking control of the offense.
"Cole has been doing a great job," Hubbard said. "He gets better every day and we are really excited to see him develop as the year goes on. We feel really good about the position group in general."
One constant of the offense this year will be running back Asa Newsom. Newsom is being recruited by some Division I schools this year, but his goals are not just based on yards and touchdowns.
"I think a big thing for me, with my personal goals, is to make big plays for the team," Newsom said. "This year I've thought less about personal goals and more about what I can do for the team as a leader."
Ethan Schoville, Denver's running back, has similar thoughts to Newsom in terms of his own goals.
"I would love to hit around 1500 [yards] and play defense fast," Schoville said. "I'd really love to make it to the dome with it being my senior year. We missed it the last two years and getting the younger guys getting ready to play for the years to come."
Rhett Barrett, Denver's head coach, has been happy with the team's summer progress going into the scrimmage.
"Our kids are very bright," Barrett said. "We have more in in all aspects of the game than in years past. I kept pushing to see how much we could get in and we are mistake free on most things."
The size of W-SR doesn't faze Barrett as they played bigger schools during their team camp at Upper Iowa.
"We are hoping to get a bit on film," Barrett said. "I want to compare the film from the scrimmage to the film from camp to see where the mistakes are. We played West Delaware and North Liberty while at camp so it will be a good comparison."
The story will be updated for Tuesday's paper after the scrimmage is over.