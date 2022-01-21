When there is a wrestling team among the best in the nation taking on a conference rival that has struggled, the result like what happened Thursday night in Go-Hawk Gymnasium could be expected.
The Waverly-Shell Rock wrestling team, ranked No. 1 in the Class 3A dual team ratings by IAWrestle and No. 2 in the tournament standings behind Southeast Polk, took 13 out of 14 matches against New Hampton/Turkey Valley Thursday night, all by either pin or technical fall, in winning the dual, 75-6.
The Go-Hawks recorded a total of 10 pins and three ended by technical fall in the meet. It was the last dual of the regular season, and honored a total of 11 seniors, five on the girls’ squad and six boys.
Head coach Eric Whitcome said his team wrestled well.
“We went out and did some things that we’ve been working on and executed well,” Whitcome said. “Overall, we’re pretty happy.
“I got a little bit emotional off to the side, got a couple of tears going. This is a fantastic group of (seniors) that spent — it feels like — an eternity with, for a long time, coming through the ranks, and just the time to spend together, in-season, off-season. There were some kids there that will be very much missed.”
Among the seniors making their curtain calls Thursday were No. 5-rated 132-pounder Carter Fecht, who defeated Ethan Praska by technical fall, 23-6 in 3 minutes, 58 seconds; 152 No. 8 Cayden Langrek, who pinned Leander Reicks in 1:46; national No. 1 160-pounder Aiden Riggins, who earned a 16-0 tech fall over Brady Speltz in 2:05; 170 No. 9 Sean Mwangi, who had a tech fall over Gavin Rings, 20-5 in 6 minutes; and 220 No. 7 Layne McDonald, who pinned Zach Utley in 1:46.
Also getting falls were 113 No. 8 Zane Behrends (43 seconds over Caleb Utley), 120 No. 12 Braxten Westendorf (4:59 over Tate Schwickerath), 126 No. 10 Sam Hornyak (1:14 over Tristin Willadsen), Brady Roling, unranked at 138 (3:35 over Nelson Reicks), 145 No. 4 Bas Diaz (50 seconds over Karson Kolbel), top-ranked 195-pounder McCrae Hagarty (1:15 over Isaac Howe), No. 1 heavyweight Jake Walker (2:44 over Kameran Josephson) and unranked 106-pounder Alex Hornyak (54 seconds over Landon Bruess).
The only win for the Chickasaws was at 182, when Class 2A No. 8 Braden McShane pinned Isaiah Perez in 53 seconds. Ryder Block, the Go-Hawks’ No. 1-rated 138-pounder, had the night off.
Riggins’ win Thursday was his 151st of his high school career. He earned his 150th during the Ed Hadenfelt Invitational in Solon when teammate Robert Poyner gave up a medical forfeit in the championship.
Go-Hawk staff decided to hold off on marking the milestone until Thursday. In the bout versus Speltz, Riggins took him down early on and recorded four near-falls to take a 14-0 lead after one period. After choosing the neutral position to begin the second, he quickly recorded another deuce to end the match on the tech.
Riggins said that getting that many wins is “a cool accomplishment.”
“I’m not sure how much… I don’t know,” Riggins said. “I just think it’s something cool to achieve. A lot of people get their 100th (win), their 150, and it’s something that I’ve kind of grown up watching.”
He credited hard work and putting in the time in the wrestling room with his teammates and coaches.
“It’s consistently doing the right things and not cheating and cutting corners,” he said.
Whitcome repeated one word to describe Riggins’ career at W-SR: great.
“It’s been great to now work himself to be the No. 1 in the country at 160 pounds,” Whitcome said, “and just a kid that’s been tirelessly committed to the sport from a young age. He wanted to be great and had a desire to be great and made great sacrifices to be great. That’s what you see now.
“I can’t say enough about a kid that is a leader. He’s the guy that’s grabbing guys and say, ‘Hey, let’s work on this.’ He’s an awesome kid.”
After Saturday’s Rick Caldwell Invitational at the Go-Hawk Gym, the championship season starts for W-SR. It begins next Saturday with the Northeast Iowa Conference tournament held in New Hampton.
Then 11 days later, the Go-Hawks are expected to host the regional dual meet, as their top rank would secure them hosting the event and awaiting the semifinal winner for a shot at going to the state dual tournament Feb. 16.
On Feb. 12, W-SR heads to Marshalltown for the Class 3A district tournament, where the top two in each weight class qualify for the state tournament Feb. 17-19.
The Go-Hawks are going for their fourth consecutive conference and traditional state title, while hoping to repeat as dual meet champs.
Riggins said the next few weeks will be exciting, especially for the duals.
“It’s going to be the most fun, I think,” he said. “That’s my favorite part, winning the duals state title (last year).
“I feel like our team is ready. I feel like we are wanting to win that state title. I think we’re ready to hunt down another championship. We’re preparing to the best of our ability right now and making sure we’re feeling good and working on those little details to focus on, and the fight. If we get all of that, do what we can do, we can win the whole thing.”
Whitcome said the next month will help the seniors add to their already established legacy. Though comparing the current Go-Hawks to what his predecessor, Rick Caldwell, did from 2005-08 would be difficult.
“They’re different groups, different crews,” Whitcome said. “They’re built around similar things, similar values of hard work and commitment and selflessness, all of those same values.
“You can’t compare one group to the other — different personalities, different kids, different ways in which they get things done. Certainly, some of those teams that Caldwell had were tremendous, and his teams were really good, too. We’ll see where we come up here in the next month.”