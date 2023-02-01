Waverly- The quest for a three-peat is still alive for the Go-Hawks.
The regional started with Cedar Rapids Prairie taking down Western Dubuque 42-24 for a spot in the finals against Waverly-Shell Rock.
Zander Wedemeier kicked things off for the Go-Hawks by pinning Tate Jones in the 182 pound bout in 2:51. Top-ranked McCrae Hagarty followed suit with a win by fall over Collin Velky in 2:49.
Caden Wetherell battled throughout the 220 pound match and came away with a literal last second pin, 5:59, to put the Go-Hawks ahead 18-0 after three matches.
After an even first period between Jake Walker and Carter Dawley, Walker stepped up and closed out the match with a pin midway through the second period.
W-SR forfeited the 106 pound match to put Cedar Rapids Prairie on the board. Taylor Kibbee bumped up to 113 pounds and worked throughout his match against Teagan Kendall. Down 4-0 late in the match, Kibbee got a takedown, but eventually lost by a 6-2 decision.
The Go-Hawks also forfeited in 120 pounds and it left those outside the program confused.
“We’ve got a little bit of sickness, and we’ve got a little bit of injury,” head coach Eric Whitcome said. “We were going to do the best that we could by winning the most matches we could. We just don’t have any depth at those small weights this year so unfortunately we couldn’t put anyone in there.”
Alex Hornyak made up some of the ground in his 126 pound match against Alex Bumba by taking an 8-1 decision win to put W-SR ahead 27-15.
Zane Behrends lost by a 10-2 decision to Tyler Lee in the 132 pound bout.
Ryder Block, needing eight takedowns to break the school record, got those eight takedowns in a period and a half over Aiden Kirk. With the goal now achieved, Block finished things off with a pin in 2:18.
Bas Diaz worked Casey Kelley en route to a 24-9 tech fall win at the end of the third period.
Ethan Bibler kept the momentum up with a 12-0 major decision win over Logan Redig to put W-SR up 36-19.
Danny Diaz won by forfeit and Robert Poyner closed the night out with a win by fall over Cole Smith in the first period.
The Go-Hawks closed out the 54-19 win to advance to the dual team state championship this weekend.
W-SR has a chance to win their third straight dual team title and Whitcome is ready for the challenge.
“I’m excited,” Whitcome said. “It’s crazy that it’s the postseason already. The month of January has flown by for us. We are ready to go and it will be interesting to see how it unfolds.”
The top three teams will be represented at the state championship with Bettendorf and Southeast Polk winning their regional draws. Southeast Polk gave W-SR a run for their money last year, with W-SR edging out the state championship win.
“It’s been part of the process all year now,” Whitcome said. “Now it’s just about if we can go out and execute the way I know we can. I think the biggest thing for us is to continue to reinforce to these guys where we are best and to compete where we are the best. Then we can have the opportunity to have success.”