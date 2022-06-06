Championship Saturday in Des Moines at the Cownie Soccer Complex saw Waverly-Shell Rock take on Dallas Center-Grimes.
The game was a rematch of last year’s championship game which saw W-SR come away with the win. The two teams opened up the season and that game handed the Go-Hawks their only loss of the regular season.
W-SR was in for a battle against the undefeated top-ranked DC-G. The game opened with both teams having good looks at opening the scoring.
The Go-Hawks gained control of the offensive possession 10 minutes into the first half but couldn’t find the back of the net on any of their attempts.
Defense was the name of the game in the semi-finals against Norwalk and W-SR’s defense carried the momentum into the finals. Goalie Katelyn Eggena stopped every shot in the first half with a couple of tough saves that could’ve easily found the back of the net.
The game went into half-time tied at 0-0 with 40 minutes left in the soccer season for both teams.
DC-G found string first on an attempted clearance that was knocked down. Avery Korsching capitalized and knocked the ball in to put the Mustangs up 1-0 early in the second half.
W-SR’s defense and offense felt the pressure of the clock and the scoreboard and kicked their offense into high gear. Macy Smith and Anna Stromberg both had breakaway chances that just missed the net.
W-SR’s defense with Alli Seegers as the anchor, held DC-G to only a couple of shots throughout the rest of the half. With 10 minutes left in the game though, Olivia Cyr got a rebound to extend the lead to 2-0.
The Go-Hawks lost the game 2-0, unable to repeat as champions.
Macy Smith, Morgan Aikey and Lindsey Overmann were named to the All-Tournament team for the Go-Hawks. Aikey and Smith capped their careers with the team selection and goals during the state tournament.
“We’ve been here for three years and it’s been a great three years,” Smith said. “It was great to get to grow with all the girls that went through here.”
Aikey scored the opening goal of the tournament for the Go-Hawks on a long strike on a free kick.
“We’ve definitely had quite the experience,” Aikey said. “Getting hit in the face with a new coach and new everything was kind of crazy. For me, a new position and everything, it has been nothing but fun.”
Head coach Scott Schara took over the head coaching position this year and had some big shoes to fill.
“From day one coming off a state championship last year and I met the team I told them it was going to be different,” Schara said. “I told them to just trust me and I’ll help you do something special again.”
Linnea Beckstrom and Annika Behrends were two more seniors that had been a part of the past three years in playing for the state championship.
“This year we just really wanted to win it for the freshman,” Beckstrom said. “We also wanted to win it for the community and the fan base that we have here.
“Getting a new coach at the beginning of the season and having to trust everyone was a challenge,” Behrends said. “Bringing the freshman in and having players fill major roles was a blessing this year. Being able to come this far when everyone had their doubts on us it really means a lot.”
Although the team will have to replace four senior starters, the future of the Go-Hawks is looking bright as they have many underclassmen with state championship experience.
“The seniors more than built a legacy here,” Schara said. “Hopefully we can carry that one. Some of these younger girls here today get to see where they want to play someday.”
W-SR finished the season with an 18-2 record while only allowing six goals throughout the entire season.