Twelve middle school and high school Waverly-Shell Rock Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) proudly represented W-SR and the community at the highly anticipated FCCLA National Leadership Conference (NLC) held at the Colorado Convention Center from July 2 to 6. This annual event brought together more than 7,900 passionate Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) student members, advisers, and guests.
The conference provided FCCLA members with a wealth of incredible opportunities, including attending inspiring speaker sessions, engaging in youth workshops, competing on a national level, and networking with fellow youth leaders. Centered around the theme “incREDible,” this conference highlighted how FCCLA offers incredible prospects to its members and advisers through Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) education. By exploring career opportunities and instilling real-world skills, advocacy, and service, FCCLA empowers its members to make an incREDible impact that will guide them throughout their lives.
During the conference, FCCLA Members showcased their exceptional talent and dedication by competing in various STAR events and attending leadership sessions. Their remarkable achievements are a testament to their hard work, determination, and the guidance of their advisers.
W-SR Middle School members Nathan Skabinski and James Elsamiller received a gold medal and a remarkable first place in Chapter Service Project STAR Event.
Michaela Mitchell and Ava Dermody received a silver medal in Event Management and Addi Hamilton and Macey Cerwinske received a bronze rating.
W-SR High School student Brody Kuhse received a gold medal in Repurpose Redesign and had an outstanding presentation earning overall fourth Place.
Adali Borglum, Avery Corcoran and Elliot Schneiderman received a gold medal in Professional Presentation and Eva Bruns received a silver medal in Focus on Children.
The FCCLA members STAR Events exemplify their dedication, creativity, and commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of others. Their accomplishment at the national level is a testament to their hard work, teamwork, and unwavering passion.
In addition, Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School was selected to receive the 2023 National Runner Up Community Service Award for their project in collaboration with the Waverly-Shell Rock United Way sewing 600 pillowcases for the Holiday Shoppe.
Community Service is an FCCLA program that guides students to develop, plan, carry out, and evaluate projects that improve the quality of life in their communities. The award recognizes chapters that identify a community need and promote community involvement to meet that need. This dynamic and interactive program guides students through three essential topics: Learn, Lead, and Serve. As the Runner Up Winner, the Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School FCCLA chapter received a $500 award and was recognized in Denver.
W-SR Middle School FCCLA adviser, Kristie Kuhse also took the stage and received the Master Adviser Award and recognition for completing the Leadership Academy.
Student Reflections:
Michael Mitchell
Over the past two years I have had some incredible experiences in FCCLA. Some include going to state conferences and my first National Leadership Conference. The National Leadership Conference (NLC) was in Denver, Colorado this year and was such a once in a lifetime experience.
From looking at all of the mountains and nature to meeting hundreds of thousands of people, NLC was truly a trip that I will never forget.
However, it was a very long journey to get to Nationals. My partner, Ava Dermody, and I have worked for at least five months to make sure that our STAR Event was perfect. Our STAR Event category was Event Management and our project title was Farm, Food, and Fitness Family Fun Night.
This project started with a $1,000 grant opportunity from AdCAP that we received in the fall. Ava and I planned, organized and implemented a Family Fun Night for W-SR MS focusing on local food and agriculture. We took it to Districts, States, finally Nationals. Unfortunately, the journey has come to an end, for we have taken the project as far as we could take it. It was an amazing experience and I am so happy that I got to have the chance to experience it.
Addi Hamilton
FCCLA’s NLC was a great opportunity for me to make new friends, connect with old ones and explore new areas. Over my week in Denver, Colorado, I had many adventures with my friends, old and new. Some of my favorite adventures were going to the aquarium. The aquarium was fun for me because we got to see up close animals and it was only my second time going to an aquarium. I connected with some of my friends from the state last year here. We had lots of fun looking at the sea creatures and talking about FCCLA.
Another fun adventure for me was when we went to Elitch Gardens. Elitch Gardens started with a carousel and ferris wheel for me. The ferris wheel was super cool since we could see a lot of the city and the mountains from up there. We also got in the wave pool at Elitch Gardens. My friend also stopped by a SnoKone and got snow cones and enjoyed them together by the pool.
Another awesome experience I enjoyed in Denver, Colorado, was presenting my star event. Me and Macey Cerwinske partnered up and presented our star event, Promote and Publicize FCCLA. Our event was fun to participate in because we got to advertise for a bunch of events our chapter hosted. We presented our event on Monday the 3rd. As me and Macey practiced our speech outside of the conference room we anxiously waited for our names to be called.
I am very grateful for the opportunity I got to travel to Denver Colorado and represent our school, state and town.
Macey Cerwinske
My week in Denver Colorado was unforgettable. I loved being able to be with my friends and some of my other friends from other parts of Iowa. One of my favorite parts of the confrence was trading pins. It was a great way of getting to know people from other states. Throughout the entire conference I traded 30 Iowa pins. My favorite pin that I got was Nevada.
This was my first time going to Nationals and I was very excited to go. I was very excited to grow my leadership skills and learn new things. My STAR event was Promote and Publicize FCCLA. Addi and I did this project together and talked about the events we did to promote FCCLA. We also talked about how we reached out and made an impact on our community with our events.
My favorite part of the trip outside of FCCLA was when we went to Red Rocks. We were able to see a symphony and they sounded amazing. Red Rocks were up in the mountains and is a natural amphitheater so it made the symphony sound good. It was really foggy while we were there so we could only see a few of the mountains at a time but it was still cool.
Nathan Skibinski
I felt honored to represent the W-SR Middle School Chapter and go up on stage in front of 8,000 members and more advisers and parents to accept the National Chapter Service Project Runner-up Award for plaque. Not only did we get that plaque but James Elsamiller and I also got recognized up on stage for being the first in the nation for our STAR Event Chapter Service Project Display. We made a tri-board and presented a ten minute speech on our service project organizing and sewing 600 pillowcases in collaboration with the Waverly-Shell Rock area United Way Holiday Shoppe.
Not only did we get first but we had so many amazing experiences. One of my personal favorites being the Iowa state event at the Denver Aquarium, we got to walk around the aquarium and talk to other people from Iowa and see how their trip was going along with having an amazing meal. Another experience we had was winning the runner up award. Not only did I get to go up to get a plaque but our chapter adviser Kristie Kuhse got to go up on stage for two awards. It was great to experience all the hard work, time, and dedication to get recognized at the national level.
As a whole FCCLA group we had the chance to go to Elitch Gardens which is a water and amusement park being along with it being that alone was amazing but it had a bunch of small little stores and alot of rides you could go to or on with friends and I met so many new people from across the nation. I am grateful for this opportunity I got to have with all of my friends and all of the parents, grandparents, and the two advisers, Kristie Kuhse and LuAnne Bibler. Most importantly we couldn’t have done it without you. If we didn’t have all of our community’s support, time, and effort then we would have never made it this far so I wanted to thank each and everyone of you.
James Elsamiller
On the second day of the conference, we gave our presentation on making pillowcases for the United Way Holiday Shoppe. We competed in the event called Chapter Service Project level 1. The name of our project was Caring Stitches. Our chapter sewed over 600 pillowcases and donated them to United Way.
After we gave the presentation we had to wait a couple days to find out how we did. We found out late Wednesday night that we were in the top 10 in our event. We had to be up early the next day to be in the room with all the other top 10 kids then we went on stage and they announced we got first place.
The FCCLA National Leadership Conference was a great learning opportunity for me. I learned a lot about community service and leadership projects from other presenters. I got to listen to different motivational speakers. I also got to go to a bunch of fun places like Elitch Gardens and Red Rock Ampetheater. I would love to go to the National Leadership Conference again next year.
Brody Kuhse
As the Iowa FCCLA State Vice President, I very much enjoyed the National Leadership Conference in Denver, Colorado. It was a great time going to leadership workshops and sessions, and networking to meet new people. Some of my favorite parts of Denver were visiting the Red Rocks Amphitheater, where I listened to the Colorado Symphony.
My favorite, by far, event of the whole national leadership conference was the Iowa event that is hosted each year. The Iowa FCCLA association has an event where all the members across Iowa are invited to in the city of the conference. This year the Iowa event was at the Denver Aquarium. We got to walk around and enjoy a nice dinner and sit down with all the people we would normally see at our annual state conference. I ended the National Conference by receiving a gold medal and landing fourth place on my Repurpose Redesign STAR Event.
Alona Myers
I am a Junior and this summer I had the honor of attending NLC FCCLA 2023. I’ve been in FCCLA for four years now, and I am our chapter’s secretary and district officer for Northeast Iowa.
During this trip I was able to achieve a greater understanding of many variations of people from across the United States.
While in Colorado, I met some new friends that I’m still keeping in contact with. One of which is from a small town in Alabama. She told me that she had done a food drive and raised over 11,000 different variations of canned and boxed foods, many of which went to her town’s domestic abuse shelter. I shared my fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association and bonded over our shared love for FCCLA.
I also got to become closer to some of my fellow members in my chapter like Eva Bruns whom I got to room with. Not only did I meet some awesome people, but I also made some great memories.
I got the opportunity to go to the Denver Aquarium with my chapter where I saw sharks, tigers, and I even got to pet a stingray (It’s a lot more fun than you might think!). We got to go to Elitch Gardens amusement park and we went to the new Guardians of the Galaxy. I am so very grateful for the amazing people in our chapter and for our advisor Mrs. Bibler and Mrs. Kuhse. We truly wouldn’t have been able to do all this without their dedication to us. I am excited to see what’s ahead of us for our chapter.
Elliot Schneiderman
I was a part of a STAR Event group of three with Avery Corcoran and Adali Borglum. We competed in Professional Presentation with our project Bird Friendly Waverly. Our goal was to make Waverly as healthy as possible for birds.
We took our project to Waverly City Council and we worked with Ann Rathe, Brian Bergen, and Paul Cheville to make our dream a reality. Our project ended up winning gold at Nationals!
I really enjoyed exploring Denver because I had never been there before and there were lots of fun new experiences. One of my favorite things I did was pet stingrays at the Denver Downtown Aquarium. Overall this trip was great!
Eva Bruns
I am a FCCLA National Qualifier. I joined FCCLA when I was in Eighth grade. FCCLA is a fun experience, and I am so glad that I got the opportunity to go to nationals.
FCCLA is a great opportunity to meet new people and make new friends. When I went to present my project, I met some really nice girls that were competing in the same kind of project as me. We were all in the Focus on Children category. During my time getting to know them. We talked about different projects and what they were about.
My Focus on Children project involved teaching elementary children to be more aware of germs, so that they know how to keep themselves and others safe from germs. We were all really supportive of each other, and it was amazing to be around such positive people.
Going to nationals was also really fun because we got to see a lot of Denver. Some of the things that we did were we went to an aquarium, amusement park, mall, and we went to see the new Guardians of the Galaxy. We also went to a lot of new restaurants. My favorite thing that we did was probably going to the Guardians of the Galaxy.
Overall, going to nationals was an amazing experience. My project got a silver medal. I also got to meet a lot of new people. FCCLA is an amazing opportunity to show off my leadership skills, and I can’t wait for next year.