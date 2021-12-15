Just like in the night’s opener, the Waverly-Shell Rock boys basketball team seemed to be poised to run away and hide in their Northeast Iowa Conference opener against Charles City Tuesday in Go-Hawk Gymnasium.
However, the Comets had other plans, but it wasn’t enough against the Go-Hawks.
The visitors charged back from a 17-point halftime deficit to pull within five with 3 minutes to go, but W-SR closed on a 10-3 run, including making six consecutive free throws to hold off Charles City in a 71-61 victory.
It was a big sigh of relief for Go-Hawk head coach Nate Steege.
“Anytime you win your first conference game, that’s a good thing,” Steege said. “We played extremely well the first half. We shot the ball well in the first quarter and got off to a great start, and that kind of set the tempo for the game.
“We had a couple of bad stretches in the second half. We turned the ball over a little bit, didn’t make some shots, but I was proud with the way we stayed with it. We executed down the stretch. We shot free throws really well tonight when we needed to. We made all of the front-ends of our 1-and-1s when they were fouling there at the end. That’s how you win close ball games.”
Cole Marsh and Keaton Farmer paced the Go-Hawks (3-1 overall, 1-0 NICL) with 27 and 24 points, respectively. Farmer connected on 8 of 11 from the floor including 4 for 4 from the 3-point arc and made 4 out of 5 from the free throw line, while Marsh was 10 for 19 shooting, 4 of 9 from distance and 3 of 3 at the stripe.
Farmer said that his team got out to a hot start.
“We were shooting the lights out of the ball in the first half,” Farmer said. “You can’t really shoot better than what we did in the first half, but then in the second half, we got a little sloppy. We picked it up, took care of the ball and we pulled out a win.”
In the first period, the Go-Hawks played like they were in the old arcade game NBA Jam, and the announcer was yelling out, “He’s on fire!” W-SR shot 10 for 12 from the floor, 5 of 6 from behind the arc, to take a 25-12 lead after 8 minutes of play. Marsh was 6 of 7 in that stretch for 15 points.
The Comets (2-3, 0-1) tried different techniques to keep the Go-Hawks in check for the second period, but W-SR was still able to keep the upper hand. Farmer had nine points, including a pair of treys and an old-fashioned 3-point play, in that frame to keep the Go-Hawks ahead, 43-26 at the break.
However, in the second half, the pendulum swung toward Charles City. Chase Low started to heat up as Marsh and Farmer chilled. Low sparked the Comets to a 19-14 third period, including seven points on his own, to bring them within 57-45 going into the final frame.
In that same stretch, Farmer was just 1 for 3 and split a pair of free throws for four points, while Marsh only had three points on 1 of 5 shooting but converted a conventional 3-point play.
The momentum continued for the guests in the first 5 minutes of the final frame. Low found his way to the tin several times, scoring eight points leading to Steege calling a timeout with 3 minutes to go while holding onto a 63-58 advantage.
Whatever happened in the huddles did the trick for W-SR. That, and Charles City tried to extend the game by fouling once they got over the limit and hope the Go-Hawks would miss.
That strategy didn’t work.
Marsh hit both ends of a 1-and-1 with 2:03 to go to make the lead grow to 65-58. And then after Low fell to the floor with an injury, Farmer finished a break on the other end with 1:35 left to make the score 67-58. Two Jared Kruse free throws with 51.6 seconds to play extended the lead to 11.
José Hernández’s 3 with 43 seconds left got the Comets back within eight, but Farmer made his bonus tries with 38.5 left. After a missed shot by Mario Hoefer with 25 seconds left, the Comets let the time run out.
Farmer said the Go-Hawks got back to keeping track of the ball better in that final stretch.
“We know that each person is going to take care of it and still make the right play,” he said.
Low finished with 23 points, making 10 of 13 from the floor before leaving with the injury. Hernández added 17, and Mario Hoefer chipped in 10 for the Comets.
Farmer said the Comets are a good team, and Low is a phenomenal player.
“He has three-level scoring, 3s, mid-range, down low,” Farmer said. “You don’t know how to defend the guy. You can try to stop him, but you’re not going to stop him.”
Steege said the turnaround in the last 3 minutes was where the Go-Hawks have improved as a team.
“We were really positive on the bench,” he said. “We’ve got some leadership out of the guys. They were talking to each other about what we needed to do to finish. I didn’t have to say that. That’s a good thing, because they knew exactly what they needed to do and went out and executed it.
“We were patient, we shared the ball, we got really good looks and made our free throws. That’s what you gotta do to win.”
W-SR will next head to Waukon on Friday to take on the Indians (0-4, 0-1), who lost to New Hampton, 64-49, Tuesday in New Hampton.
Steege hasn’t briefed himself yet on Waukon, but he knows that if his squad plays like they did Tuesday, good things will happen.
“We got to clean up some of our mistakes,” he said. “Our goal is just to win the next game. We’re going to enjoy (Tuesday) and move on (Wednesday) and get ready for Waukon.”
WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK 71, CHARLES CITY 61
Charles City…12 14 19 15 — 61
Waverly-SR…25 18 14 14 — 71
Charles City: Chase Low 10-13 2-2 23, José Hernández 6-10 2-2 17, Mario Hoefer 5-15 1-2 11, Calvin Hanson 2-2 0-0 4, Jack Hanson 1-6 0-0 3, Brennan Schmidt 1-2 0-0 3, Kayden Kasemeier 1-1 0-0 2, Jeb Wandro 0-3 0-0 0, Drew Martin 0-3 0-0 0, totals 26-55 5-6 61.
Waverly-Shell Rock: Cole Marsh 10-19 3-3 27, Keaton Farmer 8-11 4-5 24, Cole Hotz 5-10 0-0 10, Sam Roose 1-4 0-0 3, Clay Draper 1-3 0-0 3, Jordan Kruse 0-2 2-2 2, Hogan Hansen 0-1 0-0 0, totals: 26-51 9-10 71.
3-point goals: CC 6-20 (Hernández 3-5, Schmidt 1-2, Low 1-1), WSR 10-25 (Farmer 4-4, Marsh 4-9, Roose 1-3, Draper 1-3).