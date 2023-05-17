On Sunday, April 16, the Waverly-Shell Rock FFA chapter traveled to the Hilton Coliseum in Ames to attend the annual Iowa FFA State Convention. The members were ecstatic to participate in various contests and activities, and overall the trip was a huge success.
On Sunday, we traveled to Ames and set up our chapter display board. The display board’s purpose is to let people know what activities we are doing in our community. The next day, Monday, we went back to Hilton and enjoyed the career fair and various contests. The Experience the Action team, Farm Business Management team, and Poultry Judging team all competed. Freshmen members also participated in the Greenhand Test. The same day, our chapter display and scrapbook were judged. Later in the day, we attended the general session, to find out the results of the contests, and all were extremely successful.
We were able to enjoy the retiring addresses of State Officers, watch the Talent show, and listen to a motivational speaker. That night to celebrate, our chapter got to attend the FFA meal followed by a dance, and met tons of new people.
On Tuesday, we had members participate in the FFA Band, receive their Iowa Degrees, and receive our National Chapter Award. During all of these activities, if members weren’t busy, they attended workshops and the career show to learn about other agriculture issues and jobs. Overall our chapter had a great time, competed well, and learned a lot at this year’s convention.
The results are:
- Levi Schuldt accepted the National Chapter award with was submitted by Cece Jerome.
- Kysa Klein, Abby Elsamiller, Autumn Kappmeyer, Tyler Mitchell, Bergen Henning, Emma Ihnen, and Levi Schuldt all competed in Experience The Action. They received gold and won first place in the state competition.
- Ashley Heine, Emma Smith, and Aiden Dermody competed in the Poultry judging contest and received a bronze rating.
- Kaden Emerson, Jacob Wilson, Jacob Deike, and Kallee Potratz competed in the Farm Business Management competition and received a silver rating.
- Will Deike participated in the Greenhand Test and received a bronze rating.
- Macy Tiedt participated in the Greenhand Test and received a gold rating.
- Abby Elsamiller received gold in the chapter scrapbook and was runner-up in the competition.
- The chapter display board submitted by Cece Jerome received a silver rating.
- Ella and Sydney Hansel participated in the FFA band.
- Jacob Deike, Abby Elsamiller, Kaden Emerson, Cece Jerome, Autumn Kappmeyer, Kysa Klein, and Kallee Potratz were all recognized for their hard work and dedication to FFA and were presented with their Iowa Degrees.