The Waverly-Shell Rock FFA officer team went down to Des Moines for the annual legislative symposium and FFA Day at the capitol on Feb. 1.
The officer team was able to meet other FFA members all over Iowa. FFA members from across Iowa had the opportunity to learn more about what goes on at the Iowa State Capitol. They also got to go to Des Moines to build character and promote citizenship, volunteerism, and patriotism.
We also got to see more than 600 high school students wearing blue corduroy from 100 schools that visited the Iowa State Capitol Building in Des Moines on Feb. 1. We all visited with legislators, exhibited skills learned in the agriculture classroom, and learned the importance of citizenship. This was all part of the 37th Annual Iowa FFA Legislative Symposium and FFA Day at the Capitol.
During the morning, FFA members gathered at the Downtown Embassy Suites and heard from Mike Naig, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, about the importance of agriculture in Iowa and abroad. Iowa Farm Bureau Federation President Brent Johnson then delivered a message about the importance young agriculturalists can play in the agriculture industry.
Elizabeth Burns Thompson from Navigator CO2 then spoke about the importance of advocating for the agricultural industry. The morning program culminated with FFA members hearing a brief message from Gov. Kim Reynolds, who then presented and signed the FFA Week Proclamation. The proclamation officially declares Feb. 19-26, the week of President George Washington’s Birthday, FFA Week in Iowa.
The 37th Annual Iowa FFA Legislative Symposium and FFA Day at the Capitol were made possible with support from Iowa Farm Bureau Federation through the Iowa FFA Foundation. Overall the Waverly-Shell Rock FFA Officer team enjoyed their time at the Iowa State Capitol.