Waverly-Shell Rock FFA Chapter had 12 members attend the Iowa State Research Farm Field Trip on Sept. 14.
There were eight activities they went to with their group that they were assigned. Those activities were Cloudfarms, Treasure Hunt, Cows/Cover Crop, Pre Ag Challenge, GPS Autosteer, Embryology, Rainfall, and Frosty.
They mostly learned about new up-and-coming agriculture technology, animal feeds, GPS, and cover cropland erosion. All the members enjoyed learning about all different kinds of things and they all had fun.