DES MOINES – FFA chapters compete to obtain honors in Large Group Champion and Small Group Champion in the beef, poultry, rabbit, sheep, swine and horse divisions in FFA Herding at the 2021 Iowa State Fair.
The Waverly-Shell Rock FFA chapter earned the championship in the small-group swine competition and was third overall.
BEEF
Large Group Champion: West Marshall FFA at State Center
Small Group Champion: Belle Plaine FFA at Belle Plaine
POULTRY
Large Group Champion: Hudson FFA at Hudson
Small Group Champion: Newton FFA at Newton
RABBIT
Large Group Champion: Agri-Power FFA at Eddyville
Small Group Champion: Mediapolis FFA at Mediapolis
SHEEP
Large Group Champion: DeWitt Central at DeWitt
Small Group Champion: Northeast FFA at Goose Lake
SWINE
Large Group Champion: Charles City FFA at Charles City
Small Group Champion: Waverly-Shell Rock FFA at Waverly
HORSE
Large Group Champion: Brokaw FFA at Clarinda
Small Group Champion: Chariton FFA at Chariton
Chapter Award:
1) Crestwood FFA at Cresco
2) Midland FFA at Wyoming
3) Waverly-Shell Rock FFA at Waverly
4) Newton FFA at Newton
5) Northeast FFA at Goose Lake
6) West Marshall FFA at State Center
7) Chariton FFA at Chariton
8) Mediapolis FFA at Mediapolis
9) Charles City FFA at Charles City
10) De Witt Central FFA at De Witt