DES MOINES – FFA chapters compete to obtain honors in Large Group Champion and Small Group Champion in the beef, poultry, rabbit, sheep, swine and horse divisions in FFA Herding at the 2021 Iowa State Fair.

The Waverly-Shell Rock FFA chapter earned the championship in the small-group swine competition and was third overall.

BEEF

Large Group Champion: West Marshall FFA at State Center

Small Group Champion: Belle Plaine FFA at Belle Plaine

POULTRY

Large Group Champion: Hudson FFA at Hudson

Small Group Champion: Newton FFA at Newton

RABBIT

Large Group Champion: Agri-Power FFA at Eddyville

Small Group Champion: Mediapolis FFA at Mediapolis

SHEEP

Large Group Champion: DeWitt Central at DeWitt

Small Group Champion: Northeast FFA at Goose Lake

SWINE

Large Group Champion: Charles City FFA at Charles City

Small Group Champion: Waverly-Shell Rock FFA at Waverly

HORSE

Large Group Champion: Brokaw FFA at Clarinda

Small Group Champion: Chariton FFA at Chariton

Chapter Award:

1) Crestwood FFA at Cresco

2) Midland FFA at Wyoming

3) Waverly-Shell Rock FFA at Waverly

4) Newton FFA at Newton

5) Northeast FFA at Goose Lake

6) West Marshall FFA at State Center

7) Chariton FFA at Chariton

8) Mediapolis FFA at Mediapolis

9) Charles City FFA at Charles City

10) De Witt Central FFA at De Witt