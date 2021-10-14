It’s that time of year again! The Waverly-Shell Rock FFA Chapter is selling fruit.
Selling fruit is the chapter’s biggest fundraiser. They will be selling fruit from Oct. 15 to Nov. 8 with Dec. 17 as the fruit delivery day.
If anyone wants to buy fruit, just reach out to any FFA members, or you can reach out to the W-SR FFA advisor. Members are always willing to stop by and let the public take a look at everything they are selling.
The chapter hopes the public considers buying fruit from the Waverly-Shell Rock FFA Chapter.