On Nov. 8, the Waverly-Shell Rock FFA chapter hosted its annual Degree Banquet. 155 members and guests gathered together to celebrate the accomplishments of our FFA members. 27 members were awarded their Greenhand Degree and 25 members were awarded their Chapter Degree. The officers also talked about their leadership roles and opportunities of the Waverly-Shell Rock FFA chapter.
Congratulations to all the members who received their greenhand degrees. Greenhand degree recipients are Adeline Baskett, Andy Britt, Mathilde Calcagno, Gonzalo Casrellanos Quiroga, Brady Corley, Jaxson Dorsey, Will Dieke, Savannah Fisher, Sydney Hansel, Ella Hansel, Mason Hindrichs, Chase Holthaus, Abigail Hunemiller, Alex Johnson, Rylee Johnson, Caelor Koenen, Jaxen Mohlis, Alanah Norton, Brynlee Pariseau, Kellen Pugh, Quinton Schwartz, Ian ten Hoeve, Macy Tiedt, Kendall Thompson, Brady Wagner, Lilly Wickwire, Aubrie Woltz.