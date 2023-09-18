On Saturday, Sept. 9, the Waverly-Shell Rock FFA Chapter hosted a parent-member meeting at the Cedar Bend Campground. While there, the officer team explained what FFA events will be taking place this year, and how members can get involved. Parents and members attended the meeting, then enjoyed a meal provided by the chapter, and finished off the night with socializing and playing kickball. The night allowed more information to be laid out for future events, while also providing a great opportunity for new members to be welcomed into the chapter. On behalf of W-SR FFA, thank you to everyone who attended, participated, and contributed to the success of the evening!

