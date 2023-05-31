FFA members

W-SR FFA members competed at Hawkeye Community College. From left: Cece Jerome, Abby Elsamiller, Kysa Klein, Kellen Pugh, Karissa Oldenburger, Robert Poyner, Jalen Stoval, and Jacob Wilson

 Courtesy photo

On May 16 members from the W-SR FFA chapter traveled to Hawkeye Community College to compete in various contests. The Food Science team was very successful and won first overall. Karissa Oldenburger received third individually, and Cece Jerome placed eighth. The Floriculture team was also successful and placed 18th, the team consisted of Kellen Pugh, Jacob Wilson, Robert Poyner, and Jalen Stoval. Overall the members had a great time, competed well, and are excited about what the next steps will be!

