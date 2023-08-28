Members who participated in the Butler County Fair were Will Deike with his rabbits and Karissa Oldenburger in the Breeding Beef show.
Members were also busy at the Bremer County Fair. Karissa Oldenburger and Kysa Klein were Bremer County Fair Queen candidates, and many other members helped out by being their escorts. Members participating in various projects were Andy Britt, Ashley Heine, Ella Hansel, and Sydney Hansel. Many members showed livestock. Evie Wagner showed swine, while Quinton Schwartz and Levi Schuldt showed steers. Ashley Heine showed meat goats, and she, as well as Andy Britt, Kysa Klein, and Sydney Hansel, showed Sheep. Finally was the Dairy show, members who participated were Andy Britt, Caden Kueker, and Kendall Thompson.
FFA Members also helped out behind the scenes with the Kiddie Tractor Pull and the concession stands.
Some members went on to show their projects and livestock at the Iowa State Fair in various events. Tyler Mitchell, Andy Britt, Ella Hansel, and Sydney Hansel showcased their photography, while other members showed livestock. Alex Long showed in various poultry exhibits, while Quinton Schwartz and Levi Shuldt showed performance beef. Levi earned fourth overall showman. Members also volunteered to be Grandstand Ushers. These were Abby Wilson, Alli Mohn, and Sydney Hansel.
Overall, all members worked incredibly hard this summer to showcase their determination, persistence, and talent at the County and State Fairs. Congratulations to all members for their successes, and good luck in the years to come!