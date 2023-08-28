This summer, members of the Waverly-Shell Rock FFA have been busier than ever with various volunteer and community service activities. Along with helping out at the local county fairs, parades, and many other community service activities, our chapter got the opportunity to help out with an award ceremony at New Day Dairy in Clarksville. The Bolin family was awarded the Good Neighbor Farm Award for their involvement in the community. Some members of the WSR FFA were able to attend this event and help with parking cars and food service. The members got to help out, learn about the dairy farm and how they operate, and meet new people. One of these people was Iowa’s secretary of agriculture, Mike Naig.
W-SR FFA members volunteer at summer actiivities
- By Autumn Kappmeyer Chapter reporter
