Pictured are some members of the WSR FFA Officer Team with Secretary Naig after the ceremony. From left: Aiden Dermody, Andy Britt, Mike Naig, Bergen Henning, Autumn Kappmeyer.

 Courtesy photo

This summer, members of the Waverly-Shell Rock FFA have been busier than ever with various volunteer and community service activities. Along with helping out at the local county fairs, parades, and many other community service activities, our chapter got the opportunity to help out with an award ceremony at New Day Dairy in Clarksville. The Bolin family was awarded the Good Neighbor Farm Award for their involvement in the community. Some members of the WSR FFA were able to attend this event and help with parking cars and food service. The members got to help out, learn about the dairy farm and how they operate, and meet new people. One of these people was Iowa’s secretary of agriculture, Mike Naig.

