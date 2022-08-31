This past year, a group of Waverly-Shell Rock FFA members participated in restoring a 1984 Farmhall H tractor. The tractor was donated to the chapter by Jeff Reints in April.
The members who took part in restoring the tractor were Hunter Coulson, Aiden Dermody, Bergen Henning, Daniel McCubbin, and Sydney Hansel. The tractor was shown at the Bremer County Fair where it received a blue ribbon, and was then shown at the Iowa State Fair where it received a red ribbon. The majority of the parts needed for the restoration were donated by Titan Machinery. Hunter Coulson donated the tires and Dan Coulson donated quite a bit of his time to help the members complete the project.