The Waverly — Shell Rock FFA Chapter is planning a new and fun activity for the community, Ag. Day. Their chapter is planning on having various activities that can get kids and adults involved in agriculture. This is a great way to help everyone see that the world needs agriculture. The Agricultural Learning Day will include many learning activities, one being Mini Hands on the Farm. Mini Hands on the Farm is more for the kids to learn about farming. They would be able to pick apples, corn, carrots, and potatoes. They would also be able to milk a cow and drive a kid tractor. There will also be games provided such as Corn-Hole and Yard Jenga. Then, if you wanted to learn more about animals, the chapter will provide facts about animals. Not only are there activities, but the chapter will also provide a free will donation meal. The chapter is excited about hosting this event for the community. This event will take place on Saturday, April 22nd from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Shell Rock Boyd Building.
Current e-Edition
- Already a subscriber? Click the image to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
E-edition and App Help
Mobile App
Entertainment Guide
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
46°
Clear
- Humidity: 53%
- Cloud Coverage: 2%
- Wind: 10 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:25:47 AM
- Sunset: 07:54:15 PM
Today
A clear sky. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
A clear sky. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunshine and some clouds. High 61F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph.
Upcoming Events
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Trending
-
Waverly first-grader, mom follow Hawkeyes to Dallas, Caitlin Clark signs basketball now on auction at St. Paul's
-
Dale Howard Athletes of the Week
-
Waterloo man sentenced to 20 years for fentanyl, heroin distribution
-
W-SR senior spotlight 2023: Rylee Yant
-
Larson's 7 goals lead Cyclones to mercy rule win