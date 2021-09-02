The Waverly-Shell Rock FFA Chapter had a new opportunity to help at New Day Dairy from Aug. 27-29.
We were asked to volunteer our time, and New Day Dairy is on the outside of Clarksville. We had a total of 18 members help out. We had some people directing traffic so they knew where to park, while some handed out appetizers.
Some people helped set out plates and silverware, and made sure nothing blew away. There were members that helped serve ice cream, and some members helped give tours of the farm. All the members that attended helped serve food to the guests, clean off the tables and, lastly, help wash tables.
Each day, there was a different group of people and New Day Dairy had four different events. Overall, it was an amazing opportunity and it was a good experience for us to try something new. It was a great way to kick off the start of the new school year.
We hope we can keep giving back to the community. We would like to say thank you to the New Day Dairy for asking us and giving us this opportunity to help them.