After electrifying its crowd and generating lasting momentum during last week’s regular-season finale victory over longtime rival Decorah, Waverly-Shell Rock hopes to produce similar results Friday.
After all, the proverbial second season officially begins – the Iowa High School Athletic Association Class 4A state playoffs.
As the District 2 champion, W-SR (8-1) welcomes Cedar Rapids Washington (5-4) to Go-Hawk Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday. Cedar Rapids Washington earned an at-large bid after coming away with a 23-21 win over Pella last week.
“It’s something that slowly builds throughout the week,” W-SR coach Mark Hubbard said of transferring momentum from last week to Friday’s game. “It really comes down to making plays and being assignment sound and limiting their big plays. We know they’re a great team and we know they’ll make plays. We need to try to limit those the best they can.”
The Go-Hawks are no stranger to physical competition. They’re battle-tested after duking it out with West Delaware, Western Dubuque and Decorah. Yet Cedar Rapids Washington presents another physical challenge, especially at the line of scrimmage. The Warriors have six players that weigh 280 pounds or more on their roster. Thus, the importance of controlling the line of scrimmage will be paramount for the Go-Hawks.
“They are extremely big and fast and physical,” Hubbard said. “Cedar Rapids Washington is the best football team that we’ll have seen to date. Their four losses have come to some very good teams.”
Cedar Rapids Washington lost to 5A members Linn-Mar and Cedar Rapids Kennedy, along with 4A schools Cedar Rapids Xavier and Clear Creek-Amana.
With a run-first mentality, the Warriors will keep the ball on the ground more often than not. And they have a slew of running backs capable of shouldering the load. Junior Watts McBride has rushed for a team-high 526 yards this season. He’s scored six touchdowns and averages 7.3 yards per carry. Meanwhile, junior Miles Thompson (4.5 yards per carry) and senior quarterback Reid Ortiz (3.4 ypc) also are viable threats in the run game.
“Their quarterback is a really good athlete, similar to the Decorah quarterback,” said Hubbard, referring to the Vikings’ Keenan Tyler. “Their halfback runs really hard. Their offensive and defensive line is the biggest group we’ll have seen.”
As much as Cedar Rapids Washington leans on its run game (286 carries this season), it will be important for W-SR’s defense to respect the passing game and remain alert at all times.
“We need to make sure that our secondary is not getting lulled to sleep with their running attack,” the coach said. “They want to run it first and foremost, but they’ve shown their ability to make big plays in the passing game because secondaries are usually falling asleep.”
On the other hand, Hubbard hopes his offense can find more consistency through the air. The Go-Hawks will get Kaiser Luck back, which will be big. The senior receiver leads the team with 21 catches for 417 yards. Luck missed the Oct. 15 game at Western Dubuque because of a lower-body injury. He dressed against Decorah, but did not play.
“Offensively, we need to throw the ball more and more often,” Hubbard said. “We need to throw the ball more in a game like this. The passing game really starts with the pass protection. So being sound up front, giving our quarterback time to go through his progression.”
When Friday rolls around, records are thrown out the window. Anything can happen in the playoffs.
A week ago, the Go-Hawks took another step in their season-long quest to the top of their mountain. They look to take another step Friday.
“Most of these guys have been in postseason play in other sports and they understand that the next match or the next game is the most important,” Hubbard said. “The next game is the most important game on your schedule, and I think that’s the mentality that this group has taken. That has allowed them not to get too high or too low throughout the years. They just know the next game’s most important.”