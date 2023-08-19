WAVERLY - It has been nearly 300 days since the last time Waverly-Shell Rock football took the field.
Week zero in Iowa is full of teams scrimmaging and getting their first looks against non-familiar opponents.
For the Go-Hawks, they welcomed two teams, Waterloo West and Cedar Rapids Prairie, to their home field on Friday night.
“This was an interesting collaboration,” W-SR head coach Mark Hubbard said. “Working three teams in-and-out, it just takes a little bit more organization on our part, but I’m just glad that everything worked out. I think for the most part we got out of it relatively uninjured, which is always the goal.”
The actual scrimmage was formatted with each offense going against a defense for eight plays and then the offenses switched out, while the defense stayed for their second defensive possession.
On the Go-Hawks’ first offensive possession of the night, Ethan Bibler picked up right where he left off last season, running hard against tough defense.
Wesley Hubbard was taking the snaps at quarterback and to end the first drive, he delivered a 20-yard touchdown laser to Benny Ramker.
“The first few plays, I wouldn’t say I was nervous, but I felt a little jittery,” Wesley said. “After I completed that first ball, I was finally able to find a little bit of rhythm with the offense.”
The first few defensive possessions for the Go-Hawks was a struggle as Prairie showed their speed, but W-SR made some nice stops late in the drives on the goal line.
After each team went through on offense and defense twice, the special teams units came onto the field to work on the kick offs.
W-SR’s Andrew Mohan proved that he is going to be a key part of the Go-Hawk team this year after he sent two kickoffs out of the endzone. He was the only one to kick it past the 20-yard line, let alone the endzone.
In the punt/punt return section of the scrimmage, Mohan was also able to boot the farthest and straightest punts out of any team.
The hours that Mohan put in are starting to pay off and Mark is excited to see where that can take the team this year.
“Andrew has worked so hard,” Mark said. “The work ethic and the time that he has put in is on another level. He puts in hours that nobody sees. Everyone sees the results, but nobody sees those hours away from the field.”
As the night progressed, all parts of the Go-Hawk team had the shining moments, but also some plays that show where improvement is needed before their week one game.
Last season, Wesley only attempted four passes and mostly played at the end of the game when the outcome was already decided. On Friday, the speed of the game surprised him.
“It definitely a lot faster,” Wesley said. “The room for error is a lot smaller and you have to know if plan A doesn’t work, what’s my plan B, if plan B doesn’t work, don’t take negative plays. It was a lot of stuff like that and moving to offense to keep your guys behind you.”
Wesley wasn’t the only one shocked by the speed difference, but the experience on Friday will help the whole team.
“I think the biggest thing is the experience and the players being comfortable playing football again,” Mark said. “They were just knocking the rust off and getting back up to game speed. We have to climb a few rungs in the speed that we are doing things, and we will.
“We needed this scrimmage and this film to teach us some things and the guys the speed that they need to play at.”
This year, the Go-Hawk running back room is very young. Bibler leads the room as a junior while Robert Poyner rehabs from a knee injury. Bibler is joined by sophomores Mekyver Hagarty and Charlie Kramer.
“The running back room is young, but that’s ok,” Mark said. “They are all fighting for reps and playing time. Ethan Bibler is the leader in that room right now, but they are all doing great.”