It was just one of those days.
Everyone has them.
Nothing goes according to plan, the other team has your number the entire night and when that happens, what happens next?
For Waverly-Shell Rock football, that day was Friday night against Bondurant-Farrar in a 55-7 loss in the third game of non-district play.
“They’re [B-F] a good football team,” head coach Mark Hubbard said. “They might be the best team that we’ve seen. You can’t take anything away from them. They have some great players that can do some special things. There are some dominant football players out there.
“For our guys, we struggled out there tonight. There’s a number of things that we have to do better. We will be back on film tomorrow and get better from there.”
The loss comes just a week after a 56-28 defeat to North Scott in which the Go-Hawks looked like a much better team than in week one, but according to Hubbard, it is difficult to draw similarities between teams and the way they played against them.
“It’s tough to compare the two,” Hubbard said. “Overall, I thought Bondurant played faster everywhere except quarterback and their team speed was incredible.”
While the score was very lopsided, the Go-Hawks did have some good drives that saw unfortunate endings on both sides of the ball.
It was a tough night for the Go-Hawks from the start, from a strip sack that was returned nearly 50 yards for a touchdown, an interception return for a touchdown on a bubble screen, a touchdown called back due to a penalty and B-F’s Reed Pfaltzgraff dragging two Go-Hawk defenders into the end zone.
One positive about losses like this is that the coaching staff gets to see what the team is made of moving forward.
“We’ve got kids here that are resilient, they’re going to bounce back,” Hubbard said. “There's really no other choice that you have. You can only keep fighting and working hard while doing some soul searching and finding out what you have to get better at.
“You can’t go home crying about it, you have to find a way to get past it and work at it and stay together.”
Postgame on Friday was an opportunity for the young captains to take the lead and speak with the team instead of the coaching staff talking about the game.
It was also a good time to remind the team about the bond that is being forged through these trials by fire.
“At the end of the game it was a chance for them to talk,” Hubbard said. “A few seniors spoke up and I mean, we’re a family. Coach [Jerrod] Staack said it best, ‘We’re a family and you never give up on family.’ And that’s where we are at right now. That's probably as tough of a ball game as we’ve had in a long time. You have to learn from it and move forward and these kids will.”
Going into the season, everyone within the program knew that the first four weeks of the season were going to be a grind before district play started and the iron that is Go-Hawk football should be razor sharp by week five.
“There’s really nobody’s opinion that matters outside of our locker room and our players,” Hubbard said. “Those people aren’t there everyday when those kids are and they are working hard. There’s a lot of good football left in this team.”