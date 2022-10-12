W-SR Elementary Schools have been excited to host members of the Go-Hawk Football Team as “Friday Readers.” Our elementary students have loved learning from the high school readers, and it is a great opportunity for the high school students to take on a leadership role. On set Fridays, many of the Go-Hawk varsity football team volunteer their time to come out into the 4 elementary schools in the district to share a read aloud and speak to the younger students.