W-SR Elementary Schools have been excited to host members of the Go-Hawk Football Team as “Friday Readers.” Our elementary students have loved learning from the high school readers, and it is a great opportunity for the high school students to take on a leadership role. On set Fridays, many of the Go-Hawk varsity football team volunteer their time to come out into the 4 elementary schools in the district to share a read aloud and speak to the younger students.
W-SR football players serve community as "Friday Readers"
Anelia Dimitrova
