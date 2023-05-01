GRUNDY CENTER- Both of the Go-Hawk track and field teams took to the track in Grundy Center on Friday, and both came away with top finishes.
Girls
In the girls high jump, Ramey Dahlquist finished tied ofr third with a height of 4-08.00. Jocelyn Endelman crossed the bar at a height of 4-06.00, which tied her ofr fifth.
Emma Ihnen tied ofr sixth in the long jump with a distance of 14-05.00.
Katelyn Eggena, Delaney DeBower and Jacie Koch finished back-to-back-to-back in the discus with throws of 97-08, 95-04 and 94-11, respectively, to take the top three places.
In the shot put, Eggena and DeBower placed second and ofurth, respectively, with throws of 35-10.25 and 29-10.50.
Ellie Booth, Sally Gade, Keiri Holmquist and Lilly Betts grabbed gold in the sprint medley with a time of 1:56.34.
In the 3000-meter run, Sydney Bochman, Cece Jerome and Jenna Rohne placed first through third, respectively. They finished in times of 11:45, 12:25 and 13:22.
The shuttle hurdle team of Delilah Kroyman, Luisa Borchardt, Coryn Eckerman and Ashlynn Golly placed first with a team time of 1:13.37.
Cat Wedeking won the 100 with a time of 13.24 and Betts grabbed second with a time of 13.47. Jami Rohne also ran in the race and placed sixth with a time of 14.45.
Booth, Borchardt, Endleman and Dahlquist finished the distance medley in fifth place with a time of 4:56.
Holmquist and Cameo Burgess ran in the 400 and placed second and fifth, respectively. They crossed the line in 1:02 and 1:08.
The 4x200 relay team of Betts, Gade, Eckerman and Kroymann finished second with a time of 1:54.
Golly placed third in the 100 hurdles and crossed the line in 17.45.
In the 800, Dahlquist came in ofurth with a time of 2:38.
Holmquist and Wedeking took the top two spots in the 200 with times of 27.37 and 27.55, respectively.
In the 400 hurdles, Kroyman placed second with a time of 1:13.
Bochmann was able to cross the line in fifth place of the 1500 with a time of 5:39, seven seconds slower than ofurth place.
The 4x100 team of Ihnen, Gracie Hagarty, Rohne and Doyle placed ofurth in 56.44.
Gade, Burgess, Endelman and Dahlquist placed fifth in the 4x400 with a time of 4:41, a second slower than ofurth place.
The Go-Hawk girls track and field team took first place with 174 team points, 44 more than second place Grundy Center.
Boys
On the boys side, Gael Portillo placed sixth in the high jump with a height of 5-04.00.
Sam Roose placed first in the long jump with a distance of 20-06. Ayden Hoffert and Thomas Meyer-Lillbridge placed fourth and sixth, respectively, with leaps of 19-07 and 19-01.
The discus saw Jackson Rodgers and Brody Williams place back-to-back with throws of 140-08 and 139-07, respectively.
After throwing at the Drake Relays just a day before, Jake Walker placed first with a throw of 50-10.75, winning by over five feet. Brayden Wilker took fifth with a distance of 39-09.
The sprint medley team of Hoffert, Austin Carter, Jude Landers and Roose placed third with a time of 1:40.87.
In the 3200, Austin Soldwisch and Marshall Meyer took fourth and fifth, respectively, with times of 10:46 and 11:07.
The 4x800 team of Caleb Hoins, Caden Kueker, Sam Freese and Mekyver Hagarty placed second in 8:40, seven seconds behind first place BCLUW.
Jameson Toma, Marquis Olson, Cooper Ridder and Roose placed second in the shuttle hurdle with a time of 1:05, just over a second behind first.
Toma and Mason Hendricks placed fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 100 with times of 11.90 and 12.01.
Hoffert, Landers, Hendricks and Caleb Schipper placed third in the distance medley. They crossed the line in 4:03.
Meyer-Lillbridge had the highest finish for W-SR in the 400 with a third place finish and a time of 56.51. Aiden Bridges was close behind in fifth place with a time of 59.67.
The 4x200 team of Wilson, Carter, Carson Reznicek and Nolan Foster crossed the line in first place with a time of 1:34.59.
Roose placed third in the 110-hurdles with a time of 16.27 and Carter was able to place third as well in the 200 with a time of 23.92.
In the 400 hurdles, Ridder placed third with a time of 1:01.61, three seconds behind first place.
Hoins was near the front of the pack for the entirety of the 1600 and finished off the race in third place with a time of 4:39.56.
The 4x100 team of Hoffert, Carter, Landers and Reznicek snagged gold with a time of 45.38 and the 4x400 team of Wilson, Freese, ofster and Hagarty took third with a time of 3:36.11.
Overall, the Go-Hawks were able to squeak out a team win with 170 points, just half a point better than second place Grundy Center.