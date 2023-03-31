WAVERLY- In the first outdoor meet of the season, both Go-Hawk track and field teams showed out.
Girls
Cat Wedeking got things going in the 100-meter dash, crossing the line in second place with a time of 13.58. Gracie Hagarty finished in ninth with a time of 15.20.
Keiri Holmquist and Lilly Betts finished back-to-back in the 200 in second and third place, respectively. Holmquist crossed the line in 27.49 and Betts was a second slower with a time of 28.33.
Holmquist took the gold in the 400 with a time of 1:03.11 and Zayah Weigel took third with a time of 1:04.21.
Ramey Dahlquist followed suit with a first place finish in the 800 with a time of 2:41.99. Sydney Bochmann crossed the line in fourth 10 seconds behind Dahlquist.
In the 1500, Amelia Sampson cracked the top five, coming in fourth, with a time of 5:58.64. Jaide Bittinger came in 11th with a time of 6:46.31.
Bochmann and Cece Jerome finished in second and fourth, respectively, in the 3000 with times of 11:57.10 and 12:25.96.
In the 100-meter hurdles, Ashlynn Golly and Delilah Kroymann finished back-to-back in third and fourth, respectively. Both hurdlers crossed the line in under 18 seconds.
Kroyman continued her hurdling success with a second place finish in the 400 hurdles with a time of 1:15.14.
The 4x100 relay team of Abby Doyle, Emma Ihnen, Ellie Booth and Cameo Burgess took fourth with a time of 56.25.
In the 4x200, Sally Gade, Jami Rohne, Lindee Rohne and Grace Gelner took fifth with a time of 2:03.36.
Betts, Weigel, Dahlquist and Holmquist took first place in the 4x400 with a time of 4:20.64, almost 10 seconds faster than second place.
Mimi Jesen, Jenna Keller, Henna Rohne and Abby Elsamiller took sixth in the 4x800.
In the 800 sprint medley, Betts, Lucy Korth, Camryn Buseman and Gade took fourth place with a time of 2:07.11, just a shade under 10 seconds behind first place New Hampton.
The shuttle hurdles saw Kroymann, Mia Englin, Coryn Eckerman and Ashlynn Golly crossed the line in first place with a time of 1:12.96.
In the high jump, Dahlquist took third with a height of 4-10.00 and Jocelyn Endelman took sixth with a height of 4-06.00.
Golly took first in the long jump with a distance of 15-08.00, just a quarter of an inch further than second place. Ihnen found herself with a fifth place finish with a leap of 14-09.00.
Delaney DeBower and Katelyn Eggena finished back-to-back in the shot put with second and third place finishes, respectively. DeBower had a throw of 32-09.00 and Eggena finished with a best throw of 32-06.50. Jacie Koch cracked the top 10 with a seventh place throw of 29-07.00.
DeBower continued her strong throwing with a discus toss of 97-10.50 to finish second. Ellie Heyer finished in fourth with a throw of 93-02.00 and Keeley Manning finished in ninth with a distance of 76-06.50.
The girls finished in first place with a team score of 193 points with New Hampton coming in second with 121 points.
Boys
In the boys 100, Carson Reznicek took ninth with a time of 12.32 and Thomas Meyer-Lillbridge took 12th with a time of 12.80.
Nolan Foster snagged first place in the 200 with a time of 24.02 and Marquis Olson took ninth with a time of 25.73.
Asa Newsom took gold in the 400 with a blistering time of 50.50 and Jax Stafford took fifth with a time of 57.52.
In the 1600, Caleb Hoins and Austin Soldwisch took first and second places, respectively, with times of 4:53.29 and 4:57.85.
Caden Kueker added another gold medal for the Go-Hawks in the 3200, finishing in 10:39.99. Marshall Meyer finished in fifth place with a time of 11:22.10.
In the 110 hurdles, Sam Roose and Jameson Toma crossed the line in second and third place, respectively, with times of 16.84 and 17.66.
Newsom added his second win of the day in the 400 hurdles with a time of 56.31. Roose was close behind in fourth place with a time of 59.77.
The 4x100 squad of Ayden Hoffert, Mason Hendricks, Toma and Foster took fourth with a time of 46.10.
In the 4x200, Hendricks, Reznicek, Jude Landers and Nolan Foster just missed out on first place and finished in second with a time of 1:36.20.
Sam Freese, Sam Wilson, Mekyver Hagarty and Gavin Barry took third place in the 4x400 with a time of 3:39.38, just two seconds slower than first place.
The 4x800 quartet of Hoins, Wilson, Soldwish and Barry took third place with a time of 9:03.59.
The 800 sprint medley saw Toma, Hoffert, Hendricks and Reznicek take fourth with a time of 1:42.85.
In the distance medley, Hoffert, Foster, Freese and Hagarty just missed out on first place, coming in second with a time of 3:55.
Toma, Olson, Lucas Lalk and Cooper Ridder finished the shuttle hurdles with a third place finish and a time of 1:11.65.
Meyer-Lillbridge had the highest jump in the high jump on the team with a height of 5-04.00 to snag seventh place. Gael Portillo finished in eighth with a height of 5-04.00.
Roose continued his great night with a third place finish in the long jump with a leap of 20-02.00.
Landers was close behind in sixth place with a jump of 18-09.00.
In the shot put, Jake Walker grabbed gold yet again with a throw of 49-04.00. Brayden Wilker and Kale Miller took 10th and 12th place with personal record throws.
Brody Williams was able to finish in second place in the discus with a throw of 130-01.00. Jackson Rodgers finished in third place with a throw of 122-10.00.
The W-SR boys took first place with a team score of 174.50 and finished ahead of second place Clear Creek-Amana.