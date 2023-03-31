Waverly, IA (50677)

Today

Variable clouds and windy with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 71F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Windy. Rain showers early mixing with and changing to snow overnight. Low 29F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.