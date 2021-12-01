It seems that a little bit of turkey and rest was what the doctor ordered for the Waverly-Shell Rock girls basketball team.
After a rough opener at Denver two days before Thanksgiving, the Go-Hawks were able to bounce back Tuesday night in their 2021-22 home opener against Western Dubuque in their second of three non-league games before they go into Northeast Iowa Conference play.
Head coach Greg Bodensteiner said that his girls “weren’t great” but they did play better than they did against the Cyclones.
“It’s a long season,” Bodensteiner said. “We played nine kids tonight, five of them haven’t played very much varsity. I think there’s a lot of growth in this team.
“We just are leaving a few things out there. We’re not in great balance, we’re rushed at time, but it’s all things that we can get better at.”
Katelyn Eggena led the Go-Hawks with 20 points on 9 for 15 from the floor. She said she tried to play hard through the contest.
“There’s obviously some things I need to work on,” said Eggena, a 6-foot-1 sophomore center. “A lot of things, actually, but that’s what you learn as you go, I guess.
“I think a lot of our shots just got to go in a lot more (Tuesday), and that really helped us. Over in Denver, they just weren’t falling.”
The preseason Class 4A No. 15 Go-Hawks (1-1) took control of the contest early on, amassing a 16-5 advantage on the Bobcats (1-1) after one quarter of play. W-SR then took a 31-18 lead into the locker room and stretched the lead to 43-28 after three periods.
Eggena was backed up by Annika Behrends, who was making her season debut, with 11 points on 5 for 10 shooting. Bodensteiner said Behrends was still getting her body adjusted from volleyball to basketball and recover from a “minor medical procedure” heading into the game at Denver.
The head Go-Hawk said that Eggena is going to be the focal point in the W-SR “O.”
“Katelyn is going to have to score,” Bodensteiner said. “She’s a big presence. She can do a lot of things.
“We need Brenna (Bodensteiner, who scored six points on a pair of 3-point baskets) to come off the bench and make shots.
“It’s nice to have (Behrends) back. Her physical competitiveness, her ability to make a few buckets and battle makes our team way better. … We needed to make sure she was completely healthy before we ran her out there.”
The coach said that the Go-Hawks need to get “a lot better” as the season goes along.
“We got a win, so that’s Step 1,” Bodensteiner said. “Now it’s how do we get better. Some of it is… now we have Annika back. We’re going to do things a little bit different. We’re going to add Ellie (Thompson) hopefully after Christmas.
“We’re going to have some transition points this season. We just have to keep moving forward every night, and we’re excited to have two opportunities to look back at some film here, give our kids some video of what we’re talking about and hope that we learn and grow from that.”
The Bobcats were led by Madison Maahs with 13 points, while Karrington Asp added 11. No one else for Western Dubuque had more than five, as they shot 15 for 44 from the field, including 4 of 14 from 3-point range.
Meanwhile, W-SR shot 22 for 58 on the floor, 3 of 18 from long range, and added 4 of 12 from the free throw line.
Eggena said the Go-Hawks are doing OK after two games.
“We have a lot of things to improve on, and I think we’re a solid team,” she said. “I think we can get through those things.”
Next up for W-SR is a trip to Cedar Rapids Xavier, the fourth-ranked team in Class 4A and the second team they’ll face from the Mississippi Valley Conference in as many games.
Bodensteiner said that the Saints are a “fantastic” squad and the Go-Hawks will have their hands full.
“Offensive confidence, maybe a little more patience (are what we need),” he said. “I feel like we want to play fast in pressure, but offensively, we have to be patient. Sometimes the first shot that we can get up isn’t the one that we need to take.
“I think we can get there, but it’s going to take time.”
WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK 51, WESTERN DUBUQUE 38
Western Dubuque………5 13 10 10 — 38
Waverly-Shell Rock……16 15 12 8 — 51
Western Dubuque: Madison Maahs 5-11 0-0 13, Karrington Asp 5-12 1-2 11, Hayley DeLong 2-4 0-1 5, Leah Dingman 2-6 0-2 4, Kaitlyn Thole 1-1 0-0 2, Ella Clark 0-3 0-0 0, Carson Koerperich 0-1 0-0 0, Natalie Leisen 0-1 0-0 0, totals 15-44 1-5 38.
Waverly-Shell Rock: Katelyn Eggena 9-15 2-4 20, Annika Behrends 5-10 1-2 11, Brenna Bodensteiner 2-6 0-0 6, Trinidee Moore 2-9 0-0 4, Macy Smith 2-6 0-0 4, Lindsey Overmann 1-6 0-0 3, Emma Thompson 1-3 0-2 2, Sydney Bienemann 0-1 1-4 1, Morgan Aikey 0-2 0-0 0, totals 22-58 4-12 51.
3-point goals: WD 4-14 (Maahs 3-4, DeLong 1-2), W-SR 3-18 (Bodensteiner 2-6, Overmann 1-5).