WAVERLY- With a break in the nasty weather, Waverly-Shell Rock’s girls golf team was able to hit the links for their opener against Crestwood.
The girls team teed off at Waverly Municipal Golf Course and saw some good scores.
Brenna Bodensteiner picked up right where she left last season off and fired a team low 44 (+10), accentuated by two pars on the par four third and ninth holes.
Mady Mummelthei finished in second place on the team with a 54 (+20) with her lone par coming on hole one.
Dayna Westendorf and Kyleigh Lindner rounded out the team scores for W-SR with a 58 (+24) and a 62 (+28), respectively. Overall, the Go-Hawks shot 218 as a team to beat Crestwood by 10.
Bodensteiner finished as the runner-up behind Crestwood’s Cameran Moellers who shot a 42 (+8).