WAVERLY- With winds gusting up to 25 miles per hour, the Waverly-Shell Rock girls golf team had some tough conditions to go against.
For Brenna Bodensteiner, the wind didn't matter one bit. She went out and shot a 41 (+7) to take home first place in the meet. Her scorecard was highlighted with four pars. Bodensteiner could've shot sub-40, but saw back-to-back double-bogeys on holes six and seven.
In second place, Mady Mummelthei shot a 44 (+10). Mummelthei carded two pars en route to a second place finish.
Dayan Westendorf shot a 59 (+25), Brittney Bodensteiner entered the clubhouse with a 52 (+18) and Kyleigh Lindner carded a 57 (+23) to round out the top five golfers for the Go-Hawks.
For Charles City, Shelby Effle and Claire Girkin both came into the clubhouse with team leading scores of 52 (+18).
The Go-Hawks won the dual meet with a team score of 194 and Charles City came into the clubhouse with a team score of 213.
W-SR will hit the links next at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course in Waterloo on Tuesday to face off against Waterloo West.