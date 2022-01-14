Bench contributors for the most part know that they can be called upon at any time to provide a spark for their team when they need it.
For Brenna Bodensteiner on Thursday, her spark became a smoldering fire.
The daughter of Waverly-Shell Rock girls head basketball coach and athletic director Greg Bodensteiner was red hot off the pine, making a school-record eight 3-point baskets and scored a game-high 25 points to lead the Class 4A No. 9 (Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union) Go-Hawks past New Hampton, 68-34, at Go-Hawk Gymnasium.
Brenna Bodensteiner said that her 8 for 12 from 3-point range, including 7 of 8 in the first half, was one of her better games of her career.
“I shot it pretty well in the beginning,” she said. “I kept getting the ball, and I was open. It’s a good experience for me.
“I felt really good. It was awesome that my teammates were supporting me, everyone was supporting me. It just kept going in. It was really good. I felt like (the ball) was going in. It wasn’t the case so much, but that’s how it is.”
Greg Bodensteiner said his daughter’s shot had always been there.
“She’s put in a lot of time,” he said. “She’s a good shooter. I’m happy for her for a lot of reasons, that she was able to break out a little bit (Thursday) and knock a bunch down and hopefully a huge confidence builder for her going forward.”
The game was in W-SR’s (10-3 overall, 6-0 Northeast Iowa Conference) control through much of the game. New Hampton (4-7, 1-5) kept it close early on, with the game tied at 5 with 5 minutes and 35 seconds left in the first quarter. However, Brenna Bodensteiner hit her second 3, followed by a basket by a pair of baskets by Emma Thompson, and then a trey from Morgan Aikey and Bodensteiner’s third triple to extend the lead to 18-8 with 30 seconds before the break. A bucket by Ellie Thompson gave W-SR a 20-8 lead at quarter-time.
In the second quarter, things took a turn off the court. With 5:20 left before halftime, the Chickasaws’ Emily Jackson suddenly slumped in her chair while on the bench. Her coach, David Leichtman, asked a nearby official to stop play for her to get attention.
After New Hampton trainers and a doctor from the crowd started treating Jackson, they carried her behind the bench and laid her on the floor, while W-SR Associate Principal Brady Weber called for an ambulance to take her to Waverly Health Center for examinations and treatment.
After the 20-minute delay, Brenna Bodensteiner went back to work.
The sophomore sharpshooter nailed three consecutive 3-pointers to push the Go-Hawk lead to 33-8 with 3:50 to go before intermission. She made one more at the 1:05 mark for the 39-11 lead. The Go-Hawks then took a 44-11 advantage into the locker room.
For that brief time during the emergency, though, Go-Hawk Gym had an eerie silence.
Greg Bodensteiner said waiting out that situation for his team and the fans was a far less of a situation that what Jackson was going through.
“I hope she’s OK,” he said. “I hope that it was a minor lapse.
“They’ll check her out at the hospital, and she’ll be fine. I’m not really concerned about what our kids had to go through waiting or coaches or fans or anybody like that. All of our thoughts are with her, and the most important thing is that she’s OK.”
Brenna Bodensteiner added her teammates were “a little worried” about Jackson during the unexpected timeout.
“We’re on our bench, talking about what we need to get better at, what we needed to do,” she said. “We were going to stay with our heads in the game, so that was good.”
But she said her team naturally were able to return to action once the ambulance crew took Jackson away.
“I was ready, still,” she said. “I kept my head in the game, and I was ready to go back into the game.”
W-SR also lost a player during the game, as Trinidee Moore turned her ankle while fouling a Chickasaw near the start of the third quarter. She re-entered the gym from the training room with crutches. Greg Bodensteiner added that Macy Smith also sustained a slight tweak of her ankle right before halftime and wasn’t much of a factor in the second half herself.
“We have a bunch of days here before we play again,” Greg Bodensteiner said. “It wasn’t worth having those kids out there. I thought Morgan Aikey stepped up. She may not have scored a lot of points, but defensively, her role changed significantly. We couldn’t get her a ton of breaks in the third quarter, but we were committed to playing through the third and get a bunch of kids in the fourth, and things panned out the way we wanted to.”
In addition to Brenna Bodensteiner, Aikey and Annika Behrends scored seven points each, Katelyn Eggena added five, and Moore and Thompson had four each.
Meanwhile, New Hampton was led by Carlee Rochford with 15 points on 5 of 20 shooting, and Taylor Ries scored eight.
The Go-Hawks are now off until Jan. 24, when they host Clear Lake. Greg Bodensteiner said the top concern is to get the girls healthy during the break.
“No. 2 is offensively, our execution,” he said. “We put a few new things in. We need some more practice time to be more efficient. There was a lot of thinking going on out there and not a lot of reacting, because we’re learning and not comfortable. Next week, we’ll be 100% about being more efficient offensively.”
WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK 68, NEW HAMPTON 34
New Hampton……8 3 12 11 — 34
Waverly-SR………20 24 12 12 — 68
New Hampton: Carlee Rochford 5-20 4-8 15, Taylor Ries 2-4 4-4 8, Kandice Eggerichs 1-6 3-6 5, Kirsten Reicherts 1-3 0-0 3, Molly Wegner 1-3 0-1 2, Elaina Rosonke 0-1 1-2 1, Grace Riecks 0-2 0-0 0, Cora Schwickerath 0-1 0-2 0, Braelyn Resonke 0-1 0-0 0, Emily Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, totals 9-41 12-22 34.
Waverly-Shell Rock: Brenna Bodensteiner 8-13 1-2 25, Morgan Aikey 3-6 0-0 7, Annika Behrends 3-6 1-3 7, Lindsey Overmann 3-5 0-0 6, Katelyn Eggena 2-8 1-1 5, Trinidee Moore 2-10 0-0 4, Emma Thompson 2-4 0-2 4, Ellie Thompson 1-2 2-2 4, Keiri Holmquist 1-2 0-0 3, Lily Betts 1-2 0-0 3, Macy Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Sydney Bienemann 0-0 0-0 0, Malaika Mwangi 0-1 0-0 0, Sally Gade 0-1 0-0 0, totals 26-61 5-10 68.
3-point goals: NH 2-13 (Reicherts 1-3, Rochford 1-2), WSR 11-20 (Bodensteiner 8-12, Aikey 1-2, Betts 1-2, Holmquist 1-1).