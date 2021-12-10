In the third version of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union basketball ratings, Waverly-Shell Rock has returned to the top 15 in Class 4A, while Denver stands pat in Class 2A.
After dropping out in the previous week, the Go-Hawks re-enter the rankings at No. 10, sporting a 2-1 record prior to Thursday's games. The return comes following a 33-31 victory over then-No. 4 Cedar Rapids Xavier in the Saints' gym on Dec. 4.
With the loss, Xavier fell below W-SR at No. 11 in Class 4A. Glenwood remains at the top of the class, followed by Sioux City Bishop Heelan, who rose from No. 5 to No. 2, and Central DeWitt, who remained at No. 3. North Scott, which rose from No. 6 to No. 4, and Indianola, who dropped from No. 2, round out the top five.
The Cyclones (5-1) split their two contests since the previous ratings were released. They defeated then-No. 10 Jesup, 60-30, on Dec. 3, but fell to No. 1 Dike-New Hartford, 53-35, on Dec. 7.
The Wolverines (4-0) remain atop Class 2A, followed by Grundy Center (3-0). Central Lyon (3-1) remains at No. 4, while Panorama (4-0) stays at No. 5.
The other three classes are headed by Newell-Fonda (1A), Unity Christian (3A) and Johnston (5A).