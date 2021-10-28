Last spring, the high school girls joined the boys in creating a new rugby club for the Waverly-Shell Rock area. The current team is made up of 15 girls playing Sevens Rugby or rugby 7s. W-SR’s inaugural team team placed fourth at the Iowa Youth Rugby Association state tournament in 2020, surprising most with their achievement after merely six weeks of experience.
Getting back to the normal season in 2021 following the COVID-19 pandemic, W-SR began practice at the end of August. Coached by Casey Hansen and Bridget Bollman and captained by Alivia Bixby and Bailey Folkerts, the team entered its second season with 13 veteran players and two newcomers. Plagued by injuries, W-SR battled throughout September and October, entering the IAYRA girls state championship tournament as the No. 3 seed. With a 5-2-1 record, W-SR’s only losses were to No. 1 Cedar Falls and No. 4 Indianola, tying defending state champions Des Moines-Roosevelt, 12-12, at W-SR’s home tournament last week at Walston-Hoover Stadium on the campus of Wartburg College.
Despite Sunday’s harsh weather conditions, the girls’ team started the state tournament at Waterloo’s Memorial Stadium with a bang, blanking No. 6 Cedar Rapids-Washington, 27-0, in the quarterfinals. During the semifinal round, No. 2 Southeast Polk avenged its earlier season loss to the W-SR, winning 12-0. In a surprising turn of events, No. 1 seed and overall favorite Cedar Falls fell lost its semifinal match to DM-Roosevelt, which set up a rematch between W-SR and Cedar Falls for third place. W-SR has fallen to Cedar Falls five times over the last two seasons.
Taking the field in driving rain and gusting winds, W-SR kicked off to Cedar Falls and both teams began the match with aggressive play. Cedar Falls was the first to put numbers up on the scoreboard with a try scored by Susannah Church. Followed by a successful conversion kick, Cedar Falls took a 7-0 lead. Its score was quickly answered by W-SR a minute later, with a scoring breakaway run by Eva Heise. Folkerts tied the game, 7-7, with her conversion kick, which held going into half time.
Retaking the field, Cedar Falls scored again, taking a 12-7 lead two minutes into the half with another try by Church, but its conversion attempt failed. The two teams battled ineffectively with neither team managing to score until one minute remained in regulation.
Skirmishing at the try line, W-SR’s Lilly Stough pushed through to score the game-tying points. Folkerts’ conversion kick was no good and the game was sent into overtime.
In tournament play, matches are decided by sudden-death victory, with no limit on the number of overtimes. Five minutes are placed on the clock and the first team to score wins.
Cedar Falls kicked off to W-SR. Within 30 seconds, Keiri Holmquist broke free of the defense with an assist by Folkerts and scored the game-winning try with a 50-yard run. Folkerts’ successful conversion sealed the deal for the Go-Hawks, 19-12, over the Tigers, clinching third place. Southeast Polk won the state title, 35-5, over Des Moines-Roosevelt.
W-SR juniors Folkerts and Heise were named IYRA second team all-state, while Holmquist received honorable mention honors.