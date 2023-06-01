DES MOINES - The first step for returning to the championship game for the fifth straight year started on Wednesday for the Go-Hawk girls soccer team.
It didn't take long for Waverly-Shell Rock to get things going after Mia Englin entered the game for the first time and she was able to find the back of the net on a rebound to give W-SR the 1-0 lead just 10 minutes into the game.
At the first water break in the game, North Polk was able to get some good runs down the first using their speed and long balls, but they weren't able to get anything in the back of the net.
As the first half progressed, W-SR was able to start finding their groove on offense and they maintained a 1-0 lead.
Off a free kick from Gabby Baumhover, Sydney Bienemann was able to get her head on the ball and it deflected back of the net to give the Go-Hawks the 2-0 lead heading into halftime.
Englin has shown that she is a quality varsity player throughout the season, not just in soccer, but also on the track.
"Mia is a heck of an athlete," head coach Scott Schara said. "She ran track really well all season as a freshman and she went to state in that. She's done everything that I've ever asked her to do and she's improving every single game."
In the second half, experience from the previous game helped the Go-Hawks on Wednesday win the second half.
"I told them that they had to win the second half," Schara said. "We did the same thing against Xavier when we were up 2-0. Don't worry about what happened in the first half, just worry about what's going to happen in the second half and I think that we accomplished that."
The Comets turned the physicality up a notch in the beginning of the second half, but Anna Stromberg was able to find some space for a shot and Anaka Ott got her foot on the rebound and she put it in for the 3-0 lead with 15 minutes gone in the second half.
With 20 minutes remaining in the game, North Polk was able to get two or three good strikes at the net, but the stout W-SR defense stood strong and they were able to keep the Comets scoreless for the time being.
Addie Juhl added her name to the hat of goal scorers for the Go-Hawks with just two minutes to play. She corralled the ball near the top of the box and was able to chip the ball in in the top right corner of the net to extend the Go-Hawk lead to 4-0.
The Comets weren't going to end their season without a goal though as with just under a minute remaining, they were able to get a deep bar-down goal to cut the lead to 4-1.
W-SR advanced to the semifinal round with a 4-1 win and they will be playing Pella on Friday at 12:30 p.m.
"They were a tough out," Schara said. "I think they dropped a couple of games later in the season and they fell out of the rankings. They were a tough team."
Embracing the Game is the Go-Hawks' motto for the season and it is important for the heart of the team and that showed on Wednesday.
"We played with a lot of heart today," Schara said. "I think we have all season and I told the girls to leave it out on the field with no regrets and have fun doing that. If we do that, we are going to be a tough out."
Slow starts have come and gone throughout the season for W-SR and they were there on Wednesday and North Polk nearly took advantage of that in the second half.
"We need to start faster," Schara said. "North Polk came out and played well in the first five, 10 minutes before we scored and they did the same thing in the second half. Coming off that first five, 10 minutes we need to be ready to go."
Early in the season, the Go-Hawks faced off against the Dutch in a penalty kick thriller and both teams have improved since then.
"We've played them three times the last two seasons," Schara said. "Abby Warner is one of the best forwards in the state of Iowa. If we can contain her, I think we will be ok. They're a heck of a team. It's going to be a good challenge for us, but it's the semifinals of the state tournament, all the teams are good."