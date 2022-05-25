Waverly-Shell Rock women’s soccer team began their class 2A state title defense against Marion on a cold rainy day at the Waverly Soccer Complex.
Scoring came early and often for the Go-Hawks as they added seven goals in the first half to stifle any chances that Marion had to win. The defense for the Go-Hawks didn’t allow a single goal all game, with goalkeeper Kaitlyn Eggena only having to stop two shots, finishing the game with two saves.
Senior Macy Smith was the standout offensive player for W-SR, finishing the game with five goals. Smith extended her team leading goals on the season to 24, tacking on one assist to also extend her team lead in assists to 13.
Standout junior Anna Stromberg also got in on the scoring affair, adding two goals of her own and adding on two assists. Stromberg is a recent Minnesota State University-Mankato verbal commit and has scored 21 times on the season. Stromberg and Smith have often swapped places at the top of the team in goals scored throughout the season.
Three other Go-Hawks tacked on a goal to make the final score of the game 10-0. Senior Morgan Aikey and juniors Gabby Baumhover and Natalie Burman each scored once. Aikey pitched in on two assists in the game with the Go-Hawks moving the ball well, finishing with seven assists on the 10 goals.
W-SR is on a six game streak of not allowing a goal and have outscored opponents 79-3 on the season. Waverly is looking to keep up their offensive firepower against Independence on Thursday at home for a trip to the state tournament.