With a trip to state on the line, Waverly-Shell Rock’s playoff experience showed. After a 10-0 win last Tuesday against Marion, expectations for W-SR were high.
“The win definitely brought us momentum,” Morgan Aikey said. “We definitely played one of the best games of soccer that we’ve ever played. All the little things have just started to click.”
The wind on the field was cutting from North to South with W-SR’s high-power offense going with it in the first half.
Scoring came early for the Go-Hawks with Gabby Baumhover scoring off of a Linnea Beckstrom assist just 13 minutes into the game. Baumhover took advantage of the Independence goalie falling down after a save.
Just a few minutes later, leading goal scorer Macy Smith got the rebound from Alli Seegers to find the back of the net to make the score 2-0 just halfway through the first half.
The scoring wasn’t done for Smith though. Smith broke through the line and put a nice deke on the Indee goalie to put the final goal of the game in the back of the net.
Indee wouldn’t go down without a fight though. The second half opened with the Indee offense going with the wind and they tried to take advantage of that coming out rifling shots on net.
“I’ve gained a lot of experience this year,” goalie Kaitlyn Eggena said. “When the ball comes on my half I just get into the mindset of watching where the ball is.”
The Go-Hawk defense stood strong throughout the second half and they created offensive chances for themselves. As the clock hit zero and the score 3-0, the team met in the middle of the field to celebrate their return to the state tournament.
“Beating Norwalk really brought us all together,” Aikey said. “Our chemistry is super important to the success of the team.”
Head coach Scott Schara is in his first year as the head coach but was on the staff for last year’s state championship team. The team and coaching staff has adopted the motto of “only today” which means they focus only on today and not into the future.
“We can only focus and control what we do today,” Schara said. “After a big win on Tuesday against Marion, we celebrated that but Wednesday we were back to work. Today was just this game. We blocked out all the noise about going to state and just focused on the game.”
W-SR snagged the two seed for the state tournament with their first game against number seven North Scott on May 31 at 1 p.m. All state tournament games will be held at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines.
W-SR is the two seed behind number one Dallas Center-Grimes, who beat the Go-Hawks in the first game of the season and it was Waverly’s only loss of the season.
“Dallas Center-Grimes was a great game to open up the season,” Schara said. “It kind of woke us up, playing the number one team in the state. It was a 1-0 great battle and after the game we said that we would love to play them again but in all reality, we are taking it game by game.”