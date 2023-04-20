WAVERLY- It was a battle of unbeatens in Waverly on Thursday night.
In the latest rankings, the Denver Cyclones came in at number 11 in class 1A and Waverly-Shell Rock is ranked fourth in 2A.
10 minutes into the game, neither team was able to score, but the Go-Hawks controlled majority of the offensive possession while the Cyclones' defense stood strong.
With 20 to play in the first half, Anaka Ott dribbled the ball through the box and was tackled hard, which drew a penalty. Anna Stromberg stepped up and drilled the penalty kick to give W-SR the 1-0 lead.
Both teams traded chances at the goal for the next 10 minutes, but were unable to find the back of the net. For the rest of the half, it was much of the same, but Denver goalie, Tori Schroeder, stepped up big time throughout the half to limit the goals that the Go-Hawks were able to get in the first half.
"Tori had a really good game," Denver head coach Derek Krebsbach (DK) said. "She made a lot of really good saves. She got put in a tough spot in the PK. The two goals that they finished with were really good goals not many goalies are going to make those saves, but she had a lot of really good saves for us."
Early in the second half, Stromberg netted her second goal of the night on a breakaway that she dribbled half of the distance of the pitch.
"It's been a bit of a rough path," Stromberg said. "We are starting to get the jist of it, we changed some things up earlier in the week. To see it finally pull through in a game and get that through ball goal was a great feeling."
During the middle of the second half, the wind really started gusting which caused some issues for both offenses. The Cyclones were able to make some runs on offense during the next 10 minutes, but were unable to score.
Gabby Baumhover fired a strike from well above the box which found the top left corner of the net to put W-SR ahead for good 3-0.
Stromberg led the way with two goals and Baumhover added the other.
"It was a great game," Stromberg said. "Credit to Denver, they're a great team. To put three away on them is not an easy thing to do and to come away with the win, it was really nice."
This was the toughest competition of the year so far for the Cyclones and the lessons learned will carry them throughout the rest of the season.
"We struggled to connect passes," DK said. "The final third was for sure the most difficult part. We didn't really create a good chance tonight. That's something we definitely noticed and we need to work on connecting passes. This is one of the best teams that we'll see all year until we get to regional play and the state tournament. They're back line is really good and that definitely factors into it."
Lindsey Overman is one of the senior leaders on the stout W-SR backline that has yet to surrender a goal this season. In fact, they've only allowed 14 shots on net so far this season through the five games leading up to the contest against the Cyclones.
"We're all really aggressive," Overman said. "We move together and support each other which really helps. We move and cover for each other. We'll do anything for it [the ball] to get to the back of the net, or even get to Egg [Katelyn Eggena]."
The win for W-SR capped off the two-game week that saw the Go-Hawks face off against a tough ranked Center Point-Urbana team that they also shutout.
"I remember the CP-U coach said that 'We thought we were a great team then you guys showed up and did what you did'," Stromberg said. "They were two good games, two good teams and I think that will help us propel into next week when we see DC-G [Dallas Center-Grimes]."
Getting up for the competition is no sweat for Overman and the strong defense due to a wealth of experience.
"I'm never really nervous for games anymore," Overman said. "I know that if I just go out and play my game, everything will be ok."
For the Cyclones, intensity has been a strong focus so far this season and despite the score, the intensity was there.
"I felt like we really competed," DK said. "I thought our defense, as a unit, played really well. We just had a couple bad moments. It's nothing we can't clean up."
The Go-Hawks improved to 6-0 on the season with all wins coming by shutout and they will see Decorah on Tuesday at home.
Denver moves to 7-1 on the year and will face off against Decorah at home on Monday night.