The fifth-ranked Waverly-Shell Rock girls soccer team took on fourth-ranked Xavier on Thursday. The energy on the field from the fans and athletes let everyone know that it was going to be a special game with state ranking implications.
In the last two matches between the teams, W-SR won both by a combined two goals, with the games ending in 2-1 and 1-0 victories.
A physical game Thursday saw multiple stoppages due to small injuries. Senior Macy Smith suffered some small injuries but that didn’t stop her from creating chances for the team, finishing with two assists.
“I want that goal so it was the grit that kept me going,” Smith said.
Scoring started early with junior Anna Stromberg finding the back of the net for her 13th goal on the season. Xavier answered back with a goal of their own, the first one let up by goalkeeper Kaitlyn Eggena in the last five games. Senior Mary Kate Moeder scored for the Saints to make the score 1-1 halfway through the first half. Tough defense by both teams kept the game scoreless until a breakaway goal by Stromberg, her second of the night assisted by Smith, broke the tie and ultimately was the final goal, making the score 2-1. The second half of the game was all about defense for the Go-Hawks as they stopped multiple scoring chances by the Saints.
“This was the first game that our defense really got challenged,” Stromberg said. “Our defense stuck it out and pulled through for everyone, our team and the fans, parents that came out here.”
W-SR's defense held Xavier's senior Brielle Bastian scoreless who came into the game with 28 goals on the season.
“We knew coming into the game that she was going to be the target. We also knew that they were going to play balls into her," Stromberg said. "We tried to not let her get any shots.”
With the wind picking up and going against W-SR in the second half, scoring opportunities were few and far in-between but Stromberg added a few more shots on goal. With Eggena in the net holding strong mixed with a stifling defense by the Go-Hawks, the second half was completely scoreless giving W-SR the 2-1 victory moving them to 9-1 on the season.