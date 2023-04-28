WAVERLY- The Waverly-Shell Rock girls tennis team kept their hot streak rolling with wins over Webster City and Osage.
W-SR vs Webster City
Grace Gaede got the Go-Hawks started off on the right foot in the number one match with a 2-0 (6-0, 6-1) win over Joslin Gourley.
In the second spot match, Maddie Leary took set one over Trinity Griffith, 6-4, but would go on to lose in sets two and three, 6-2, 1-0 (10-1) to lose 2-1.
Alexis Gielau got W-SR back in the win column with a 2-0 (6-4, 6-4) win over Alli Severe in the number three match.
Elizabeth Frerichs didn't drop a game to McKinzey Koestner and rolled to a 2-0 (6-0, 6-0) win.
In the five's match, Adyson Huisenga took own Isabelle Feldhaus 2-0 (6-4, 6-4) to give the Go-Hawks the 4-1 lead in the match.
Gemma Beam close out the Lynx with a 2-0 (6-4, 6-3) win over Adeline Tesdahl.
Now in the doubles matches, Gaede/Frerichs got a good 2-0 (6-4, 6-3) win over Griffith/Gourley.
Leary/Gielau replicated those results with a 2-0 (6-4, 6-4) win over Koesnter/Feldhaus.
In the final match, the duo of Maggie Hart/Natalie Beck lose 2-1 (4-6, 6-3, 1-0 (10-5)) to Severe/Tesdahl.
The Go-Hawks were able to come away with the 7-2 victory, only dropping the number two singles match and the final doubles match.
W-SR vs Osage
After a good showing in the morning against Webster City, W-SR was looking to replicate those results in the afternoon against Osage.
The matches were one set, with the first to eight games won winning.
Gaede lost to Kaitlyn Olson 1-0 (3-8).
In the two's match, Leary notched her first singles win of the day with a 1-0 (8-4) win over Kendall Olson.
Gielau cruised in the number three spot to a win over Sue Meier 1-0 (8-3).
Both Frerichs and Beam were able to get wins for W-SR 1-0 (8-2) over Rylie Tabbert and Bailey Naastrom, respectively.
A win from Beck would secure the victory for W-SR and she did just that with a 1-0 (8-1) over Sophia Ketelsen to put the Go-Hawks up 5-1 heading into the doubles portion.
Gaede/Frerichs dropped their doubles match to Olson/Olson 1-0 (4-8).
The duo of Leary/Hart was able to take down Meier/Ketelsen 1-0 (8-0).
In the final match of the day, Gielau/Adyson Huisenga won 1-0 (8-2).
Overall, the Go-Hawks beat Osage 7-2, dropping the number one matches in the singles and the doubles.